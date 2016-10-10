RHOC's Tamra Judge Hyperventilates at the 'Life-Changing Pain' She's Endured from Estranged Relationship with Her daughter

In a preview clip of Monday evening’s episode, the ladies of Orange County – Vicki Gunvalson, Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow and Meghan King Edmonds — travel to Ireland, where Judge and Dodd verbally battle it out while on a shopping trip.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

As the women embark on a day of spending, Dodd brings up Judge’s estranged relationship with her eldest daughter to Beador — and Beador feels prompted to tell her friend.

“She said, ‘No wonder her daughter doesn’t talk to her.’ And I go, ‘Don’t you dare say that,’ ” Beador tells Judge in the E! clip. “She said what?” Judge questions Beador before she rushes to confront Dodd.

And then, the curse words come out. “F—ing b—-!” Judge yells at a surprised Dodd.

“What did I say?” Dodd questions her.

“You talked about my f—-ing daughter. I will f—ing kill you,” the Bravo personality yells at Dodd. “What is wrong with you?”

The cameras then follow Judge out to the group’s van, where Beador is seen running after the mother of four. “I’m sorry I told you,” Beador says to a crying and hyperventilating Judge, whom she holds in her arms. “Don’t let her affect you.”

“Kelly Dodd does not know anything about my situation with my oldest daughter,” Judge tells cameras in the emotional preview clip. “This is one of the hardest things that I have ever had to go through in my life. Life-changing pain. And for Kelly Dodd to go there is disgusting. She has no f—ing idea what I’ve gone through as a mom. None. And for her to say that my daughter doesn’t speak to me because I’m a bad person is bulls—.”