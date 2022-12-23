Tamra Judge Gets Her Motorcycle License — and a New Harley-Davidson to Celebrate

Tamra Judge is officially a biker!

The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared an exciting life update with her fans via Twitter and celebrated the accomplishment with a gift.

On Friday, Judge, 55, posted a clip of herself riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle as she cruised alongside another motorcyclist — presumably husband Eddie Judge, 49 — while donning a leather jacket and a helmet. The video was set to the track "Tick Tick Boom" by Sage the Gemini.

"I DID IT!!! 🥳," she wrote in the caption. "I got my motorcycle license and Santa delivered a @harleydavidson LiveWire. 🏍️ Took a beautiful ride through Santiago Canyon with my love and I'm hooked!"

Earlier this month, the reality star opened up to PEOPLE about her marriage to Eddie ahead of their 10th wedding anniversary next June, noting that the pair share common interests including riding a bike.

"We're best friends," Tamra said. "We do a lot together and we have a lot of fun. Work out together. Cook together. We're going dirt bike riding together right now."

"We have a lot of the same interests. He doesn't bug me yet. He's a keeper," she said.

The couple exchanged vows in June 2013 at the St. Regis Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California. The nuptials were filmed by Bravo cameras for Tamra's OC Wedding special.

This year, Tamra confirmed her return to the hit Bravo series as a full-time Housewife for its 17th season. She'll appear alongside series favorites Shannon Storms Beador, 57, Gina Kirschenheiter, 38, and Emily Simpson, 46.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Tamra first joined RHOC during its third season in 2007, and was a mainstay on the show for the next 12 seasons before leaving in January 2020 ahead of season 15.

Despite the abrupt departure, Tamra said she was happy to return to the series. "Of course I wanted it!" she said at BravoCon in October. "I still don't know why I was fired!"