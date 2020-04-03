RHOC's Tamra Judge Says Ex Simon Barney Is Doing 'as Well as Expected' as He Battles Cancer

Tamra Judge shared a brief health update on her ex-husband Simon Barney as he battles cancer.

While answering fan questions on Instagram Thursday, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, said Barney, 55, is doing “as well as expected” as he monitors his health amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak in the United States.

“Very difficult to see him like this,” she added.

Judge and Barney’s son Spencer, 19, and daughter Sophia, 14, are self-isolating with her in Orange County, California, away from their father due to his weakened immune system from cancer treatments.

Barney and Judge also share daughter Sidney, 21, who is currently away at college.

Judge said her family is “hanging in there,” but admitted that the time away from their father is hard on her kids.

“Most of all they miss their dad,” she wrote.

As for how they are keeping busy?

“Taking walks, baking, card games,” she said.

In February, Barney exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he has been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

“I wanted to speak before someone else does and uses their words, not mine,” he said. “And to speak out about it so others can see how I’ve taken this fight on with optimism, and the good this has ultimately brought my life.”

“I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons,” he added. “This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

Despite the diagnosis, both Judge and Barney said his current battle has brought their fractured family back together.

“It’s kind of like a new beginning for me and my family,” Barney told PEOPLE. “It’s really brought everyone closer together.”

