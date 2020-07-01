Tamra Judge Says Ex-Husband Simon Barney Has 'Finished Treatment' for Stage 3 Throat Cancer

Tamra Judge is giving an encouraging health update on her ex-husband Simon Barney as he continues to battle cancer.

While answering fan questions on Instagram over the weekend, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 52, revealed that Barney "finished treatment a few months ago" for throat cancer and is "getting stronger every day."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He's staying positive! We are praying he kicked cancer's a-- but we don't know yet," she added.

Judge and Barney's son Spencer, 19, and daughter Sophia, 14, are self-isolating with her amid the coronavirus pandemic in Orange County, California, away from their father due to his weakened immune system from cancer treatments. The exes also share daughter Sidney, 21, who is away at college.

Image zoom Tamra Judge Instagram

In April, Judge said on Instagram that Barney, 55, was doing "as well as expected."

"Very difficult to see him like this," she added.

The reality star said her family was "hanging in there," but admitted that the time away from their father is hard on her kids.

"Most of all they miss their dad," she wrote.

In February, Barney exclusively revealed to PEOPLE that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 throat cancer.

“I wanted to speak before someone else does and uses their words, not mine,” he said. “And to speak out about it so others can see how I’ve taken this fight on with optimism, and the good this has ultimately brought my life.”

“I think everything happens for a reason, I think your destiny is pretty much set for you, and you’re here to learn lessons,” he added. “This has been a tough lesson for me. And I’m hoping it can be a lesson for others, too.”

Despite the diagnosis, both Judge and Barney said his current battle has brought their fractured family back together.