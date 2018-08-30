It’s an exciting time for Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge’s daughter, Sophia Barney, who dropped her debut track and started 8th grade.

The single, called “Sketchers,” was released on SoundCloud and is described on Bravo TV’s The Daily Dish as “a sort of mid-tempo, funky Lana Del Ray vibe going on, and, yes, it is definitely about sneakers, among other topics.”

Since its release on Tuesday, the original song has been played over 30,000 times.

The proud mom also shared on Instagram that her daughter “literally wrote & recorded this song in 30 minutes. She’s so talented.”

On her own Instagram account Tuesday, Barney encouraged followers to press the link in her bio to listen to her new song.

The young singer is joining an ongoing roster of RHOC children entering the entertainment industry. In the past, Shannon Beador’s daughters and Heather Dubrow’s daughter have expressed interest in becoming performers.

Last year, when Max Dubrow was just 13 years old, he performed at the Whisky a Go Go alongside the 1970s metal band Quiet Riot and Beador’s daughters — Sophie, Stella and Adeline — performed as Lock (Ladies of Rock) at the Blue Beet.

Last week, Judge complimented Barney’s style.

“My little fashionista @sussophia started 8th grade today ❤ #mybaby #8thgrade #tallerthanmom#lovesfashion #singer #talented,” Judge captioned a photo of Barney.

Earlier this month, Judge showed off her newly renovated Southern California home, which she has been working on since January.

“Welcome to my brand new house!” the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member said in a Bravo video tour. The mom of four and her husband, Eddie, bought the sprawling 4,000-square-foot property for nearly $1.6 million, with plans to make it even more glamorous.