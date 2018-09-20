Tamra Judge Says a Fan Who Sent Her a 'Mean Email' Should Join RHOC: 'Casting Will Start Soon!'

Tamra Judge is putting her haters on blast.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star posted a screenshot of an “mean email” she received from a viewer criticizing her actions on the show.

“Tamra I am watching this week’s episode and you’re asking where God is why aren’t your prayers being answered… let me tell you why,” the viewer wrote. “You are not a good person and you don’t do the right things. You drink you swear you run around naked you gossip and create drama…..really!!!”

The viewer then told Judge to “clean up” her act.

“You are to live in the image of God and that is not his image! So clean up your act and maybe God will answer your prayers!!” the email concluded.

And instead of slamming the email, Judge invited the viewer to join the RHOC cast.

“I live for these mean emails,” she captioned the photo. “Whoever you are, casting will start soon & You might be the perfect OC housewife.”

Along with the message, she added the hashtags #JudgeMe and #hypocrite

This season of RHOC has followed Judge’s emotional journey supporting her husband Eddie as he’s been battling heart issues. Eddie has undergone six heart procedures in under a year.

In the premiere, Judge, 50, talked about the worry Eddie felt as he prepared for his first treatment.

“He was freaked out for a minute and he was like, ‘I just keep thinking about the mortality rate,’” Tamra told her mother, breaking down in tears. ” And I’m like, ‘What?’ And he’s like, ‘That’s not how I want to die.’ ”

She recalled how Eddie first learned about his diagnosis. “Eddie noticed his heart rate was getting up to 240, 250, 260 beats a minute when he was working out — which is dangerous. And he needs heart surgery. So they’re going in and cauterizing part of his heart.”

Tamra and Eddie Judge Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“He’s a machine,” she said. “And his body is letting him down at the age of 45. … He literally walks up the stairs and his heartbeat goes to 150 beats a minute.”

Earlier this month, Judge updated fans on Eddie’s condition in a touching message posted on Instagram.

Her post came a day after Eddie underwent his sixth heart procedure (and third ablation).

“THANK YOU for all your prayers, messages and calls,” Tamra wrote, captioning a photo of a smiling Eddie sitting in his hospital bed next to his doctor, with a plate full of food in front of him.

“Most of all thank you Dr. Andrea Natale & team for working so hard to fix my husband 💔” she added. “It’s been a long road and lot more difficult than anyone expected, confident this did the trick. Now it’s time to let your sweet heart ❤️ heal my love”