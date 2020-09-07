“I do know that Tamra … she’s not letting it go,” Lydia McLaughlin said of Tamra Judge continuing to talk about RHOC since leaving the show. "I think it’s a little … it sounds pathetic.”

Tamra Judge Claps Back at Lydia McLaughlin for Saying She Needs to 'Move on' from RHOC : 'Hypocrite'

The drama continues for these former Housewives!

Over the weekend, The Real Housewives of Orange County alumna Tamra Judge clapped back at former costar Lydia McLaughlin for claiming she couldn't move on from the reality show.

McLaughlin, 39, who left the show in 2018, called Judge, 54, "pathetic" in an interview with Bravo TV on Saturday. In a since-deleted post captured by Comments By Bravo, Judge responded to the comments, blasting McLaughlin for being a "hypocrite."

“Please don’t feel sorry for me sweet Christian girl, I’m doing just fine,” she wrote. “I have two companies ... a real estate license, 4 kids, granddaughter, an amazing husband and a new TV show in the works (not an online series that I had to pay for myself). I watched one of your episodes, the one where you talk about empowering women and lifting them up. Great episode, hypocrite!”

Comments By Bravo also captured a comment under the post where Judge later added that it is McLaughlin who seems to be unable to move on from the show.

"I've been off 6 months. Year she got fired twice years ago and still talking housewives," Judge wrote.

During her interview, McLaughlin gave her opinion on Vicki Gunvalson and Judge's decisions to depart from RHOC earlier this year.

“I love Vicki, and I ran into her a couple times, and I think it’s good for her. I think she’s ready to leave,” the fashion editor said. “She has a successful relationship, she has an engagement. She has a daughter, she’s a grandmother. I think that she has a lot going on.”

“I do know that Tamra … she’s not letting it go,” McLaughlin continued. “She’s still talking about it. I just feel bad for her, it’s kind of, like, ‘Okay, you need to move on and do something else.’ She’s talking about the next season, and I think it’s a little … it sounds pathetic.”

The Glitter Town star also revealed that Judge had blocked her on social media, along with Shannon Beador.

“Shannon and Tamra both have blocked me [on social media], so I don’t know what’s going on in their lives. I don’t know, maybe they’ve unblocked me now. I haven’t checked lately," she said.

Both Judge and Gunvalson decided it was time to part ways with the show earlier this year. Judge exclusively told PEOPLE in late January about her decision to depart ahead of season 15.

“It’s been a wild ride, and after all these years, I’m looking forward to life away from the cameras,” Judge told PEOPLE. “I was offered a chance to come back to the show in a limited role, but would prefer to walk away on my own terms.”

“Eddie and the kids are very excited,” Judge added of her husband and her four children — sons Ryan Vieth, 34, and Spencer Barney, and daughters Sydney Barney and Sophia Barney.

“I want to thank all the fans who have offered me their support over the years,” she continued. “It’s meant a lot.”