Tamra Judge Claims Denise Richards 'Hit on' Her at BravoCon and Asked Her 'to Go to Her Room'

Denise Richards can certainly bring the drama.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is the subject of another scandal thanks to a conversation between Tamra Judge and Brandi Glanville about their alleged sexual pasts with former co-star Richards.

In the most recent episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, Glanville once again brought up the subject of her and Richards' affair. She was adamant that a hookup did take place, and Tamra Judge revealed that she believed her – and had her own flirty encounter with Richards too.

"[Richards] actually called me when that went down," Tamra revealed about the aftermath of the alleged tryst between Glanville and Richards. "She said, 'This is what's happening, you've been on the show for many years, what do I do?' I said, 'If it's not true then just say no, but don't give it that much life. If you're gonna fight it, it's gonna make you look guilty.' "

Glanville and Richards tell different stories when it comes to their relationship – with Richards firmly denying anything happened, and Glanville insisting the pair did have sex.

"Something happened at BravoCon," Judge added to the rest of the cast about her own encounter with her former co-star. "[Richards] hit on me, too. She kept sending me text messages, wanting me to go to her room, kept asking me to go to her room and I'm like, 'Honey, I'm married.'"

Judge said she assumed those conversations with Richards at BravoCon were the main reason the former Housewife felt safe enough to go to Judge for help with the drama surrounding her situation with Glanville.

"I think she called me because she knew what happened," Judge said, "and she was afraid that, I don't know, maybe that I would say something. And clearly, I am right now, so f--- me."