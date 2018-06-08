Tamra Judge Says She 'Can't Stop Crying' as She Celebrates Son Spencer's High School Graduation

Tamra Judge is one proud mama.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star celebrated a milestone moment with her youngest son, Spencer Barney, on Thursday evening: his high school graduation!

“My tall handsome, smart, shy, kind hearted, loving son Spencer graduates today & turns 18 (June 14),” she captioned a photo of the soon-to-be 18-year-old.

“I can’t stop crying and wondering HOW IS THIS POSSIBLE? I love him so much,” she wrote. “I know life has so many wonderful things in store for you! Congratulations son. #2018 #blessed #donttouchthehair.”

Judge, 50, also shared video on her Instagram story from inside the graduation ceremony, where she yelled, “I see you, Spencer!”

The mother of four was all smiles at the event, where she sported a black-and-white patterned top, black pants and heels.

After the commencement, the RHOC star shared video from Spencer’s graduation dinner, where she dined on fish.

Tamra Judge/Instagram

Tamra Judge/Instagram

Tamra Judge/Instagram

Judge, who is now married to Eddie Judge, shares three children with her ex-husband, Simon Barney: Sidney, 18, Spencer, 17, and Sophia. She is also mother to son Ryan Vieth.

Spencer’s graduation comes a year after his older sister, Sidney, graduated from high school, where Judge reunited with Simon and her estranged daughter.

“So many things to be proud of this month. Our family has come a long way and I couldn’t be happier,” she wrote in a heartfelt caption at the time. “Simon and I are so proud of these amazing, smart, funny, beautiful & crazy kids. Congrats Sidney. Your smile lightens up the room and your future is so bright.”

The mother and daughter’s relationship has been a roller coaster ride over the past few years, and took a downward turn when Judge was put on blast by Sidney in a lengthy Facebook rant last August. Sidney expressed her disinterest in the Bravo reality show, on which her mother has been a cast member since season 3 in 2007, and set the record straight on the status of their relationship.

RELATED VIDEO: Tamra Judge Renews Her Vows a Day After Estranged Daughter Blasts Her on Social Media

During the season 10 reunion in 2016, Judge revealed that she hadn’t seen Sidney in two years, and that her daughter had been living with Simon, from whom Judge had a messy divorce.

While Judge previously spoke as to why her daughter was living with Simon, Sidney revealed in her post that she chose to leave because she “realized what [Tamra] was doing along with other things that were toxic,” calling the Bravo personality “the true parent alienator.”

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me,” Sidney detailed.

One specific account that made Sidney want to separate herself from her mother was regarding photos taken during her high school graduation, which Judge shared on her Instagram account.

“[My father] forced me to let [Tamra] come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere,” Sidney recalled.

“Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight,” the teenager continued. “But again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses [sic] fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

Still, Judge remains hopeful that the pair will reconcile one day.

“[There’s] not a whole lot of movement between the two of us,” Judge told Entertainment Tonight in November about where her relationship stood with Sidney. “But I’m very hopeful, because I feel like if she’s removed from [home] — she’s [at college] out of state — she’s on the East Coast, so just the fact that she’s living on her own and thinking on her own, I think it will be really good for her. I really do.”