Tamra Judge Gives Advice to Meghan King Edmonds Amid Her Split from Jim: 'Run for the Hills'

Image zoom Tamra Judge and Meghan King Edmonds Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Tamra Judge has some words of wisdom for Meghan King Edmonds.

During BravoCon’s The Real Housewives of Orange County panel on Sunday, Judge, 52, spoke about how King Edmonds has been doing amid her drama-filled split from husband Jim Edmonds.

“She’s sad, she’s really sad. But she’s not really ready to talk about it,” the reality star said, adding, “I told her to run for the hills.”

However, Judge doesn’t think it’s likely that the mom of three will be moving from St. Louis — where she and Edmonds lived together — back to California.

“I think she has to stay where she’s at,” Judge said. “Her mom’s there, she has three young kids. She has a great support system.”

King Edmonds, 35, and the former MLB player, 49, share 17-month-old twin sons Hart and Hayes and daughter Aspen, who will turn 3 this month.

Edmonds, who recently moved into a new home, shared his own update on Sunday.

“I took my first steps outside in a while last night with my beautiful daughter Hayley. Trying to repair a broken life and heart that should not be broken,” he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself and his 22-year-old daughter.

In his caption, which was altered shortly after he posted, Edmonds addressed speculation that he had been unfaithful to King Edmonds with their former nanny, an allegation both he and the nanny have previously denied.

“For all you people out there that think that I would be with our nanny. You [n]eed to get a life!” he wrote in a since-deleted sentence, going on to write that he has a “family and kids to worry about and that’s my only worry right now. Everyone else, BYE !”

The caption was updated to include a reference to his “wife” King Edmonds, as well as a shout-out to “all my friends” for their “continued support.”

Without referencing Edmonds’ post, King Edmonds posted her own photo on Sunday, which showed her spending time with their kids.

Last month, Edmonds reportedly filed for divorce amid infidelity rumors.

Addressing the situation in a lengthy blog post, King Edmonds wrote that she didn’t know if her husband had been unfaithful, but insisted that he lied about socializing with their former nanny, making note of a widely circulated photo of the two attending a hockey game together.

The former Bravo star went on to say that she mostly grieves for the couple’s young children, admitting she is “broken” and “buried in despair” but would put on a brave face for their sake.

Image zoom Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds Meghan King Edmonds/Instagram

This is the pair’s second public scandal in four months.

In June, Edmonds admitted that he “engaged in an inappropriate conversation” and exchanged “lewd photos” with another woman — not the nanny — but denied having a physical relationship with her.

Despite the drama, the pair stayed together, celebrating their five-year wedding anniversary last month. Just days before Edmonds’ reported divorce filing, King Edmonds confirmed they were going to counseling.