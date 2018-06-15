Tamra Judge Celebrates 5 Years of Marriage to Husband Eddie After His Hospitalization This Week

Tamra Judge is celebrating five years of marriage to the special man in her life: husband Eddie.

The two celebrated their anniversary on Friday, with the Real Housewives of Orange County star sharing a photo of the couple on their wedding day on Instagram.

“Five years today ❤ I love you @eddiejudge with all my heart. Thank you for loving me ❤ #tamrasocwedding,” Tamra, 50, wrote.

The special occasion comes in the wake of Eddie’s recent heart issues. He was hospitalized on Monday as he underwent his fifth heart procedure in six months.

Tamra shared the news with her followers on Instagram, posting a photo of the couple holding hands before Eddie, 45, went in for his second ablation — a surgical procedure to create scar tissue inside the heart.

“Praying this will be the end of [Eddie’s] heart condition,” she wrote in the caption. “I love you babe.”

The Bravo star began documenting her husband’s health progress on Instagram in December when he underwent his first cardioversion for Afib, an irregular heartbeat.

Since then, he has had two more cardioversions (electrical shocks to the heart) and one other ablation. Eddie showed progress in May when Tamra shared a video of him working out on a stationary bike.

Tamra and Eddie Judge Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

“Six months of Afib and he’s finally in sinus,” she wrote in the photo along with a hallelujah emoji.

Riding the bike was something Eddie had been working toward. In February, Tamra posted Eddie saying, “I just want to ride my bike again,” as he headed toward the hospital a second time.

Eddie isn’t the only one who has been having health issues. Tamra revealed in January that she had a skin biopsy on her breast after a skin cancer check. This was just months after a surgery for melanoma on her bottom in October.

“First my butt now my boob,” Tamra jokingly wrote on Instagram at the time. “Whole new meaning to T&A #skincheck #keeponkeepingon #underMeboob.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County premieres July 16 (at 9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.