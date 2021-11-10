Tampa Baes' Marissa Gialousis and Summer Mitchell Are Engaged! See the Romantic Proposal Photos

"I've gone from the girl who thought I'd never be able to call someone my wife with my family's full support, to being over-the-moon in love," Mitchell tells PEOPLE

The couple, who has been together for over three years, got engaged at the end of filming season 1 of the Prime Video series — and PEOPLE can exclusively reveal photos of the romantic proposal.

"It's a feeling I think we've both struggled to put into words," Gialousis, 31, tells PEOPLE of finally being able to reveal the engagement. "It's so surreal and we're overwhelmed with the amount of support and congratulations we've received."

"It finally feels official," she adds. "And we couldn't be happier for this exciting chapter of our lives."

Tampa Baes, which premiered Friday on Prime, follows a group of young lesbians navigating and celebrating life in Tampa Bay, Florida's LGBTQ+ hub.

Marissa Gialousis and Summer Mitchell Credit: Courtesy Prime Video

Mitchell, 29, says having the special moment filmed for the show was initially nerve-wracking, but she was soon swept up by her emotions.

"I was nervous to watch such an intimate moment back on TV since I am typically a very private person," she says. "Once I realized a proposal was definitely happening and I saw Marissa getting choked up, I was so in the moment with her that I forgot the cameras were even there."

"I was very aware of the film crew as we were walking up to the picnic and that was probably the most nervous I've ever felt in my life," adds Gialousis. "My heart was pounding so hard that I remember thinking, 'I wonder if Erin [the producer] can hear my impending heart attack on the mic.'"

"After getting the ring out and seeing Summer's reaction though, it put me at ease and I could forget about everything else," she continues.

As for whether she suspected the proposal was coming, Mitchell admits she "knew something was up."

"Some times I was sure of it and totally convinced it was happening, but then I'd think, 'No way! She can't possibly pull off an entire engagement, during home renovations, and while filming a TV show!'" she says. "Not only did she manage to pull it off with help from [costars] Shiva, Jordan, and the rest of the crew, of course, she was able to have my family and best friend present."

"That meant the absolute world to me," she continues. "Now I've gone from the girl who thought I'd never be able to call someone my wife with my family's full support, to being over-the-moon in love with where I am in life."

For her part, Gialousis says she definitely leaned on her support system to pull the special moment off without a hitch.

"It was definitely a team effort," she says. "Summer and I had a lot going on at that time, so I genuinely couldn't have pulled off the surprise without the help of Jordan, Shiva, and the crew."