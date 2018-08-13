Model Who Left Kylie Jenner's Birthday on Stretcher Says She's 'Super Embarrassed'

The previously unidentified woman who was transported to the hospital during Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party has come forward.

Tammy Hembrow, an Australian Instagram model and influencer, posted a YouTube video detailing the incident, which she blamed on lack of sleep. (On Friday, Hembrow was photographed leaving the party face-down on a stretcher before being loaded into an ambulance by paramedics. A source told PEOPLE it happened before the birthday girl arrived.)

BACKGRID

After reassuring fans that she’s doing better, Hembrow explained that she was “running on pretty much 30 hours no sleep” going into the evening.

“I was struggling to stay awake, even when I was getting my hair and makeup done — I was literally sitting there falling asleep,” she said. “I could barely keep my eyes open.”

Hembrow, who has two kids, said she had been throwing herself into her work “more than ever” in the wake of her split from fiancé Reece Hawkins.

“I think because of the breakup I’ve been trying to keep myself busy and not really taking time to think about how I’m actually feeling,” she said. “I probably definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all.”

“So yeah, I pretty much collapsed,” she continued. “Honestly, I’m already super, super embarrassed about it. I read a quote yesterday and it said, ‘Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won’t like.’ And I feel like that couldn’t be more true.”

Don Arnold/WireImage

Hembrow said she “wanted to brush everything aside” but ultimately decided she owed her fans an explanation, begging her followers to stop “trolling or being nasty.”

“I mean, I personally could never imagine attacking someone or judging someone for something like this,” she said. “You just never know what someone is going through, so it’s a reminder to be kind always. I mean, there’s a lot of people who go through a lot worse than this. At the end of the day, I’m lucky that I have amazing friends and family, and they know who I am and what I stand for and the person that I want to be, so I’m not going to let something like this define me.”

“I’m not going let it bring me down,” she continued. “I’m pretty much just going to use it to grow and become a stronger person. You know, these things happen. This is not the first time something like this has happened to someone.”

RELATED VIDEO: See Kylie Jenner’s 5-Tier Barbie Birthday Cake from Her Star-Studded Bash

Hembrow has appeared in Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American campaigns and previously told E! News Australia that the experience was “honestly amazing.”

“She is the sweetest girl,” she said. “They reached out to me via email and asked for a phone call and said that Khloé had seen me online and really liked me. I was more than happy to go to America and shoot for them.”

“I’ve met Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, Kylie and Kendall,” she continued. “They’re super down-to-earth nice girls. They’re just normal people, like everyone else.”

Jenner celebrated her milestone birthday with a family dinner at Craig’s in Los Angeles followed by a lavish bash at Delilah’s, where the room was decorated with pink tinsel, a mural of her famous family and a ceiling covered with balloons.

The star-studded party was attended by a slew of A-listers, including Nicki Minaj, Bella Hadid, The Weeknd and Dave Chapelle.