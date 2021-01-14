"It's just been a really scary time," the actress said in an emotional video shared on Instagram

Tammin Sursok Tearfully Reveals Her Husband Has Coronavirus and 'All the Hospitals Are Full'

Tammin Sursok revealed on Wednesday that her husband, Sean McEwen, has contracted the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Pretty Little Liars actress, 37, opened up in a tearful video shared on her Instagram Story about how difficult it has been to find her husband — who she said had a 103-degree fever — medical help amid the ongoing surge in cases across the U.S.

While she was initially hesitant to talk on social media about how COVID-19 has impacted her family, Sursok said she wanted to be transparent because she knew many families are facing a similar struggle.

"It's just been a really scary time," she said through tears in the video. "I can't have all of you on here and lie to you and pretend everything's okay when it's not."

"COVID is real. It's scary. And I know some people just get a cold, or they feel like they just have a cold or a flu, but some people don't. And my husband is really fit and healthy and all the hospitals are full," she said, urging people to wear a face mask to help prevent the spread.

Sursok spoke more about the situation in a post on her grid, saying that Tuesday was "rough and touch and go" and that she had been feeling "out of control."

"All the hospitals are full and his fever of 103 wouldn't break for days and it got to a very scary place," she wrote. On her Story, she said her husband is doing better and his fever was down to around 102 degrees.

The actress — who shares daughters Phoenix, 6, and Lennon, 2 this week, with McEwen — said that she and the kids have tested negative for the virus twice and haven't show any symptoms. On her Instagram Story, she shared a photo of suitcases and a plastic barrier to a staircase, writing, "how to quarantine the kids and myself."

Sursok said that she suspects McEwen contracted the virus from the grocery store, as the family has stayed in isolation.

"We have been in the same place in Austin for two months now. Haven't seen friends and family, haven't eaten out, p is homeschooled. The only place we could have got it is the grocery store bc we haven't been near anyone and the whole family is always masked," she wrote in her post.

"Covid is real. It's scary and I now see it firsthand. I've been really scared and in a dark place and I'm writing this to say I'm struggling and I love you all and this community," she added.

Travis County, which encompasses Austin, has had 56,825 cases of COVID-19, with a daily average of 508 over the past week, according to data from the New York Times.

Intensive care units in Austin are expected to reach full capacity in the coming days — 185 out of 200 ICU beds were full as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the county's public health department.

Sursok concluded her Instagram post with a word of encouragement — and of warning.

"We are in this together. We are. I promise you. Please wear a mask for yourself for other people," she wrote. "This is not something you want to get."