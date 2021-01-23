Tammin Sursok Opens Up About 'Scary Phase' of Coronavirus as Husband Sean McEwen Tests Negative for COVID

The Pretty Little Liars actress said her husband "lost 15 pounds in two weeks" after contracting COVID-19

Even though Tammin Surok's husband Sean McEwen has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, their family is still feeling the toll of the respiratory disease.

In a candid video posted on her Instagram Stories on Friday, the Pretty Little Liars actress, 37, opened up about the "scary phase" of COVID-19 and the "disruption" the virus has caused.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Here's the thing, once you're past the scary phase and your loved one is okay, it's still such a disruption to your life, and your kids' life, and the person who is sick's life," Sursok — who shares daughters Phoenix, 6, and Lennon, 2, with McEwen — said. "My husband is still very weak. He's lost 15 pounds in two weeks."

"We all just need to realize that it's still around," she said of the virus.

Image zoom Credit: tammin sursok/instagram

"I never thought that after a year that this will be affecting us," Sursok continued. "The fatigue of all this get overwhelming — I get it. It's happening to me too."

Still, the mother of two believes "there will be some light at the end of the tunnel and we will get back to our normal life."

"Be safe and take care of the people around you too," she captioned the clip.

In another post, Sursok confirmed that McEwen, a film producer, had finally tested negative for the coronavirus, sharing a screenshot of the results alongside a GIF of actor Jonah Hill screaming for joy.

Image zoom Credit: tammin sursok/instagram

The Home and Away star first spoke of her husband's COVID-19 diagnosis last week, sharing in an emotional video about how difficult it had been to find medical help for McEwen amid the ongoing surge in cases across the United States.

"It's just been a really scary time," she said through tears on her Instagram Stories. "I can't have all of you on here and lie to you and pretend everything's okay when it's not."

"COVID is real. It's scary. And I know some people just get a cold, or they feel like they just have a cold or a flu, but some people don't. And my husband is really fit and healthy and all the hospitals are full."

Earlier this week, Sursok revealed that McEwen has been experiencing "crushing fatigue" in his struggles with COVID-19.

"A doctor says he's going into the post-viral part of COVID, so he's really exhausted," she said in an Instagram Stories video at the time.

"Sure, some people get sick for 10 days. Some people have no symptoms. And then there are some other people like my husband — who is fit, and young, and has no preexisting conditions and has no immune problems — who really gets affected by it," Sursok added. "You just don't know."

As of Friday, more than 24,782,200 people in the United States have been infected with COPVID-19, according to a New York Times database.