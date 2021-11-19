Tami Roman, 51, says she gave husband Reggie Youngblood an "opportunity to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with," but he ultimately declined

​​Tami Roman Says She 'Offered' Her Husband the 'Opportunity' to Have a Baby with Another Woman

Tami Roman is a forward-thinking spouse when it comes to her husband's potential desire to have children.

The Basketball Wives star, 51, stopped by The Real this week and revealed that her surrogacy plans with husband Reggie Youngblood are "on pause," since she's taking time to focus on her career.

"I feel like I'm at a point where my career is starting to do, and reward me for all of my efforts and the time that I've been in this business, and a baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do," Roman, who already has two daughters with ex-husband Kenny Anderson, explained.

"So what I offered [Reggie] was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together," she continued.

When this revelation was met with incredulous reactions from Beauvais and Houghton, Roman specified that she "would help raise the baby, it's just I don't want to have it. I don't want to go get my eggs and all that. It's really more about him being able to have his legacy here because he's an only child and he does not have any children. So it's really more for him than it is for me."

"I believe in coparenting," she later added, when Houghton asked if the birth mother would be part of the picture as well. "I believe that's a very valuable part of the child's life if the parents aren't together. You need to learn how to coparent. And then I can be there and love the child as if it was my own."

Roman also made sure to say that while Youngblood would be allowed to procreate with one woman extramaritally, she herself "would not entertain any other men."

"I am a one-penis woman so even though we would be on break I would not entertain any other men because that would still be my husband," she told The Real hosts. "I'm just giving him the opportunity to go have a child."

As for Youngblood's reaction to this modern proposal, Roman said he didn't go for it.

"But he said, 'I don't want that. I fell in love with you, you're the woman that I'm going to spend the rest of my life with, and if God put me here and I'm not supposed to have children, then that's what it is,' " she revealed.

She went on to say that the decision felt like "a blessing and a curse," since she now felt there was a "selfish" element to their relationship.