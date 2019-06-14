Basketball Wives Star Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood Get New Spinoff Special Tami Ever After

Image zoom Reggie Youngblood and Tami Roman Jerod Harris/Getty Images

Tami Roman is pulling back the curtain on her life once again.

The Real World vet and current Basketball Wives star will lead a new solo spinoff special for VH1, Tami Ever After — an hour-long show premiering this month following Roman, 49, and longtime love Reggie Youngblood (of Saints and Sinners fame) as they take the next step in their relationship.

“I’m truly excited that my fans will finally get an opportunity to see my crazy family dynamic with my children — Lyric, Jazz — and my boyfriend Reggie,” Roman tells PEOPLE. “It feels good that I have the opportunity to do something a little different in the reality TV space.”

“You know, I have grown a lot over the years, and I want my presence on television to be positive and uplifting,” she added. “I want real women with families who have ups and downs to be able to relate to me and feel inspired and empowered knowing they can push through anything.”

Roman is executive producing the special alongside Love & Hip Hop creator Mona Scott-Young of Monami Productions, whom Roman thanks along with VH1 “for being an awesome support system.”

Image zoom Tami Roman with Snoop in Tami Ever After VH1

Roman and Youngblood, 32, reportedly married in secret on August 17, 2018 in Las Vegas. The pair have not commented on their union but Tami Ever After, per the special’s official description, will show their nuptials.

The wedding is Roman’s second marriage, as she was married to NBA player Kenny Anderson before splitting in 2001. Roman and Anderson, 48, share two daughters, Lyric, 24, and Jazz, 22.

“When Tami Roman’s longtime love Reggie imports his loud, crazy Houston family to LA to help him pop the question, it’s ‘D​own Home Trill​ meets ​Beverly Hills’ in a blended family comedic romp that reveals Tami’s relationship insecurities in an unexpected turn of events,” the show’s description reads. “What will happen when Reggie pulls out all the stops to show Tami how much she means to him? Can Tami let go of her past once-and-for-all and chase her own Happily Ever After…?”

Image zoom Tami Roman and Reggie Youngblood Tami Roman Instagram

Last June, Roman raved about her relationship, saying that she and Youngblood were going to “take the step” toward tying the knot after previously revealing she didn’t think she would get married.

“I’m 48, and I don’t want to spend the rest of my life by myself,” she said on Sister Circle Live. “And this man genuinely loves me. And this is something that he wants and never experienced. So I’d be selfish to not travel down that road with someone who I really love and who loves me.”

Tami Ever After premieres on Wednesday, June 19 (at 9 p.m. ET) on VH1.