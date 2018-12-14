Tamera Mowry Posts Heartbreaking Tribute to Slain Niece Alaina: 'Until We Meet and Sing Again'

Over a month after the tragic death of her 18-year-old niece, Tamera Mowry-Housley is continuing to mourn the loss of Alaina Housley.

“Alaina. God, we miss you,” Mowry-Housley, 40, wrote on Instagram Friday alongside a shot of Alaina, who died on Nov. 7 in the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, posing with her son Aden, 6.

“Yesterday you were supposed to come home,” she continued, presumably referring to the date Alaina was scheduled to return home from college for winter break. “The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign. The reality of you not being here hits stronger today. I miss your giggles, I miss your smile, I miss the way you would roll your eyes when you heard someone say something crazy. I miss the way you would so gracefully scoop up Ariah and Aden, and the way you took their hands and walked away to play.”

“You had a heart pure with love and kindness. Oh what this world needs more of now,” she continued. “My children loved you. I loved you. I know I have a guardian angel with me now. But selfishly I want you here with me. Until we meet and sing again.”

Mowry went on to acknowledge the fact that her post coincided with the six-year anniversary of the Sandy Hook shooting, which killed 26 people, including 20 first-graders, in Newtown, Connecticut.

“Ironically, 6 years ago today the senseless shooting of #sandyhookelementary occurred,” she wrote, going on to speak against gun violence.” “Praying for the families and individuals who have had to endure and survive senseless gun violence. The world moves on. We don’t.”

After returning to The Real last month, Mowry-Housley reflected on her niece’s life while advocating for more gun control.

“It’s just been a little over two weeks. She would want me to be here and she would want me, sweet Alaina, to move forward. I don’t like to say move on, because I don’t think I’ll ever move on with the fact that she’s not here with me or with our family,” she told her co-hosts. “But she would want me to move forward and to use her voice as a catalyst for change, and that’s why I’m here today.”

The mother of two then made a call for “change,” saying, “We need change when it comes to gun violence.”

“And I don’t care if I have to knock on the doors of the White House to do it,” she shared, wiping away tears.