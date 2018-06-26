Inside Tamera Mowry-Housley's Surprise 40th Birthday Bash at a Napa Winery

Pour the vino, Tamera Mowry-Housley is turning 40!

Ahead of her upcoming milestone birthday on July 6, The Real co-host was surprised by her husband, Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley, with a birthday bash at a Napa winery on Saturday.

Close friends and family members — including her The Real co-hosts Loni Love, Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Jeannie Mai — came from across the country and overseas to attend the Sister, Sister alum’s celebration.

Although her sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, who recently welcomed a baby girl in May, was unable to make the trip to Northern California, the pair will be celebrating their birthday together in Los Angeles on July 6.

Other notable guests included Sister, Sister‘s Jackée Harry, chef Guy Fieri, rapper and businessman E40, Candace Cameron-Bure and her husband Val Bure, former baseball star Torii Hunter, San Francisco Giants first baseman Brandon Belt, and actresses Dorian Pham and Megan Stevenson.

Guests celebrated at the Reynolds Family Winery on Silverado Trail, where they sipped on an assortment of wines, including Pinot Noir, Cabernet, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc and a red blend. In addition to wine, Penta Tequila also provided a tequila tasting station.

Party-goers enjoyed cheeses; cupcakes and cake from Napa-renowned bakery Sweetie Pies; and a massive chocolate table from Marich Chocolates.

At the party, a karaoke station was provided by Singtrix and guests snapped images at a selfie station and photo booth.

Later into the night, the bash continued with an after-party in downtown Napa at Allegria restaurant.

This month, Mowry-Housley and her husband showed off their California wine country home in the current issue of Wine Spectator, and revealed her hidden talent for identifying a great glass of vino. The pair and their kids, Aden, 5, and Ariah, 2, split time between Los Angeles and the Suisun Valley, where they live in a Mediterranean-inspired home.

“She tells this story all the time, how she has a great nose for wine,” said Housley, recounting his wife’s great compliment from a sommelier leading a class the couple attended. “I said, ‘It’s all the practice,’ ” he joked.

Her husband is a native of Yountville, in Napa Valley, where they were married in 2011, and comes from a family of wine experts. In fact, the couple co-owns a vineyard and winery with his parents, brother and his brother’s wife called Housley’s Century Oak Winery. They even have a bottle named after them: Adam & Tamera’s Field Blend.

Mowry-Housley, a design lover and occasional home blogger, oversaw a total overhaul of the property. “Because we lived in two different areas, it was time-consuming, but I literally wanted to do one room and one space at a time,” she says. “I think that’s a very practical way of doing it.”

The finished house has a sprawling family kitchen, impressive pool terrace (with an outdoor pizza oven!) and of course, a 400-bottle wine cellar.