Tamera Mowry Speaks Out on Sister Tia's Divorce: 'Whatever She Wants, the Mowrys Have Her Back'

Tamera Mowry-Housley has twin sister Tia Mowry's back no matter what.

Tamera opened up about Tia's divorce from her longtime husband Cory Hardrict on Tuesday.

"I support her. So whatever she wants, the Mowry's have her back," the You Should Sit Down For This author, 44, said on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

"I love her dearly. She is strong, but I know right now she just kind of just wants to, you know, just kind of process it all, take it all in and be a little private about that," she continued. "And as a sister, you know, I'm just going to respect that."

Tamera and Tia Mowry. Araya Diaz/WireImage

Tia, 44, had been married to Hardrict, 42, since 2008. Together, the longtime couple share son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4.

The Sister, Sister alum announced the pair's separation after 14 years of marriage.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different," she wrote on Instagram Tuesday. "I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children."

The actress wrote that she's "grateful for all the happy times" she had with the All American: Homecoming star. As she concluded the post, Tia expressed gratitude as the former couple prepares to continue forward after the split.

"[I] want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

The Game alum cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She is also requesting joint physical and legal custody of their children.

John Wolfsohn/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ahead of the official announcement, Tia shared several cryptic messages about love and self-worth.

"Reminder: You are enough. You deserve love. And you deserve to be understood for who you truly are," she wrote in one tweet, while adding in another, "I am love ❤️ I will only choose to see love. I hope you will too."