It is six months to the day since the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California that claimed the life of Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s 18-year-old niece Alaina Housley and 11 others, and Mowry-Housley is still struggling with her loss.

In addition to sharing a photo of her late niece on Instagram, The Real cohost, 40, wrote in the caption, “Missing you every day. I often do a double take at women that remind me of you! The pain of how you were taken from us comes back.”

“I randomly envision hearing your voice and holding Aden and Ariah’s hands like you did,” she added.

“I wish you were here to see my children grow, and for us to see the woman you were to become,” she continued. “I’ll have to accept we have a warrior of an angel watching over us now. Love you.”

In response to her moving tribute, Tamera’s husband Adam Housley wrote in the comments of his wife’s post, “This breaks my heart every day. Every second of every day.”

Mowry-Housley previously remembered her late niece in December of last year, just over a month after her death.

“Yesterday you were supposed to come home,” she wrote on Instagram. “The questions of why consume my mind. But I must hold on to the fact that our Lord is sovereign. The reality of you not being here hits stronger today. I miss your giggles, I miss your smile, I miss the way you would roll your eyes when you heard someone say something crazy.”

“I miss the way you would so gracefully scoop up Ariah and Aden, and the way you took their hands and walked away to play,” she added.

Housley was laid to rest on Nov. 15, a week after her passing, and Mowry-Housley shared a quote a friend had sent to her with her Instagram followers.

The quotation read: “Grief never ends … but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith …. It is the price of love.”

The daytime talk show host also paid tribute to Housley on Thanksgiving last year.

“Missing you Lai Lai,” she wrote in a family photo that included her niece that she shared on her Instagram stories.

Mowry-Housley confirmed that her niece had been a victim of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting on November 8.

In addition to sharing a photo Housley, Mowry-Housley wrote, “I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano.”

“Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game,” she added. “I love you. I love you. I love you.”

On Nov. 7 last year, 12 people, including a Sheriff’s deputy, lost their lives when a 28-year-old former Marine, Ian David Long, opened fire on the crowd who were enjoying a college country night at the Thousand Oaks venue. Long killed himself also.