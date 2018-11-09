Tamera Mowry-Housley is heartbroken about the death of Alaina Housley, who was her husband Adam Housley’s niece. Alaina was 18.

Just hours after confirming Alaina died in the shooting at Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday evening, The Real co-host, 40, shared a heartfelt tribute to the Pepperdine University student from Napa, California.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

“Alaina. My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us,” Mowry-Housley wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano,” the mother of two continued. “Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game.”

The Sister, Sister actress added, “I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”

RELATED: These Are the Victims of California Mass Shooting: a College Freshman, Aspiring Army Recruit & Others

At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire and threw smoke grenades in the Southern California bar that was hosting a college night for country music fans. The shooter, a former Marine Corps veteran, also died in the assault, though it is unclear how.

Tamera and Adam, who is a former Fox News correspondent, searched for information about their niece on social media before the couple released a statement notifying the public about Alaina’s death.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the Housleys said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

RELATED VIDEO: At Least 12 Killed in Mass Shooting at Country Night in Calif. Bar: ‘Horrific, Blood Everywhere’

Adam also paid tribute to Alaina, who was not only his niece, but also his goddaughter. “My sweet, sweet…Alaina. Oh how I miss you. Oh how I miss u. #heartbroken,” he wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“She was an incredible, beautiful girl who didn’t hurt anybody, and was excited to go to Italy for a program overseas. Senseless, man, just senseless,” Housley also told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday. “She was a good girl. She was a good girl. Really good girl.”

Tamera’s twin sister spoke out on Twitter Thursday, remembering Alaina as a loving family member. “Our sweet Alaina Housely is gone. We love you. We are devastated,” she tweeted.

RELATED: California Shooting Eyewitness Looked Right at the Gunman: ‘It Seemed Like He Had a Vendetta’

Those slain in the Thousand Oaks mass shooting include a college freshman, a seasoned law enforcement officer, a recent college graduate and an aspiring Army recruit whom his father called his “best friend.”

Among the first victims to be identified was Ventura County sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus, a 29-year law enforcement veteran who was getting ready to retire. Police are hailing him a “hero” for his selfless actions.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times as he entered the bar and later died at the hospital. He leaves behind a wife and an adult son. “He went into save lives, to save other people,” Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters. “He was totally committed, he gave his all, and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero.”