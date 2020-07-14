The actress has been a co-host on the talk show since it premiered in 2013

Tamera Mowry-Housley Leaving The Real After 6 Seasons: 'All Good Things Must Come to an End'

After six seasons, Tamera Mowry-Housley is saying goodbye to The Real.

Mowry-Housley, 42, announced her exit from the daytime talk show on Monday.

"For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better," she began her statement, which was shared to Instagram.

"I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announced that I am moving on from The Real," she continued.

She concluded: "To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I'll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life."

Her announcement comes the same day that her close friend and former Glee star Naya Rivera was confirmed dead after her body was found at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California.

"I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first," Mowry-Housley captioned the post.

The Daily Mail first reported the news of Mowry-Housley's departure.

The actress has co-hosted the program since it premiered in 2013. In addition to Mowry-Housley, the original panel consisted of Tamar Braxton, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon Houghton.

Braxton, 43, was fired from the show in 2016. Drama ensued after she blamed Love, 48, who recently described facing an onslaught of online bullying in her new memoir, I Tried to Change So You Don't Have To.

"Anytime someone attacks your character, especially when you know you didn't have anything to do with it, it's very hurtful," Love told PEOPLE in June.

Image zoom From let: Tamera Mowry-Housley, Jeannie Mai, Loni Love and Adrienne Houghton

Braxton's eventual replacement, comedian Amanda Seales, joined the panel in January 2020 but announced her exit six months later. She has denied having any issues with the other hosts, but said she felt she was not able to express herself properly as a Black woman on the show.

The Emmy-winning program celebrated its 1000th episode in February, with Love dedicating a champagne toast to her fellow co-hosts, while Bailon Houghton, 36, toasted to their fans.