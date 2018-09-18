Tamera Mowry: 'My Husband Is Not a Racist' Just Because He Worked for Fox News

Tamera Mowry-Housley is standing by her man.

The mom of two, 40, discussed the assumption that her husband Adam Housley is racist because of his affiliation with politically conservative channel Fox News during her talk show The Real on Tuesday morning. The network hired Housley as a Los Angeles-based reporter in 2001, but he left last month, according to Politico.

“There are some people who think that my husband is racist because he worked for a certain channel,” said the former child star, who is half-black. “I’m gonna look in that camera right there and let everybody know my husband is not a racist.”

Tamera Mowry-Housley and family

Tia and Tamera Mowry

Earlier this summer, Mowry-Housley and her identical twin, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, celebrated a big milestone together, their 40th birthday.

The sisters brought their closest friends and family together for a ’70s-themed party at Good Times at Davey Wayne’s in Hollywood on in July.

“We live very kind of busy lives and I really wanted us to slow things down for a minute and take the time out to celebrate,” Mowry-Hardrict exclusively told PEOPLE. “The last time we had a party together was when we turned 21. We have our individual careers, but I just felt like it was something we needed to celebrate together.”

On Tuesday, the Real hosts also discussed another controversial issue: Les Moonves’ ousting from CBS following sexual misconduct allegations and his wife Julie Chen’s decision to leave her show, The Talk, seemingly as a result.

“My heart goes out to her. Because one, she still probably loves him,” Adrienne Bailon Houghton said. “I think of my marriage, and I think of, ‘Oh my god, god forbid something like this were to ever happen,’ I think you have to do some soul-searching, and the soul-searching has to be, one, do you think he really did it?”

Then, fellow host Loni Love cut in. “My heart goes out to the victims, okay?” she said, adding, “There’s 12 women accusing him.”

Love, 47, continued, “I think it’s appropriate that she leaves. I think it’s appropriate because … to me, you’re taking about women’s issues, you’re talking about things … it would look hypocritical.”

But Houghton, 34, pushed back. “This is the time that she should be talking about it. If you have the greatest platform on daytime television to speak to the people, to say your voice, to say what … if you believe that he is innocent … and if she stands by him, then she should stand by him. … Don’t hide!”