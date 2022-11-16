Tamera Mowry Says Sister Tia Is 'Happiest' She's 'Been in a Long Time' amid Divorce

Tia Mowry announced her separation from Cory Hardrict in October after 14 years of marriage

Tamera Mowry-Housley can attest to how twin sister Tia Mowry's decision to end her marriage has impacted her positively.

As the former The Real co-host opened up about how Tia, 44, has handled her divorce from Cory Hardrict, she noted how happy her sibling has seemed lately.

"I told her, I said, 'Tia, I'm looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you've been in a long time. You are glowing!'" Tamera, also 44, told Entertainment Tonight. "'You look different, but In a very positive way!'"

"I think it's because — no, I know it's because she is living her authentic, true self," the You Should Sit Down for This continued. "And I think that is what everyone should do. And it's not easy! That's the thing, it's scary."

Tamera said she also told The Game alum she's "so proud" of her because she's "showing other women — and hell, even men — that you walk in your truth." Adding of Tia, the fellow former child star said her sister is "very, very strong and inspiring."

Tia and Tamera
Tamera and Tia Mowry. Araya Diaz/WireImage

Mowry wed Hardrict, 42, in 2008 but she announced their separation in October after 14 years of marriage.

"I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways," she previously wrote on Instagram. "These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness."

At the time, the Sister, Sister alum also said the pair would continue to be friends as they co-parent son Cree, 11, and daughter Cairo, 4. "I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives," she added.

Tia Mowry attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women: Los Angeles Event Presented by Lifetime on September 28, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) ; Cory Hardrict attends the Premiere of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" at The Cinerama Dome on September 18, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Amy Sussman/Getty; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Recently, Tia told PEOPLE she is "all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow."

"I always say, 'Chase the joy,'" she continued. "I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I've realized that life is beautiful, it's amazing, it's a gift, but it's also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy. That's really important."

