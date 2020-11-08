Tamera Mowry-Housley's niece, Alaina Housley, was a victim of the 2018 mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California

Tamera Mowry-Housley Pays Tribute to Late Niece Who Died in 2018 Mass Shooting: 'It Still Hurts'

Tamera Mowry-Housley is paying tribute to her late niece Alaina Housley, who died two years ago during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, California, on Nov. 7, 2018.

On Saturday, the actress and former co-host of The Real shared a loving message on Instagram alongside a throwback video of Alaina — who was 18 at the time of her death — swimming in a pool as a baby.

"There are days I loop my LIVE photos just to get a glimpse of you; your spirit, your smile, your kindness. 2 years without you...it still hurts," Mowry-Housley, 42, wrote. "I miss my Lai Lai. The kids still talk about you and know you are their personal angel."

"I’ll never forget," she added. "Prayers to all those affected by gun violence. And to all the victims still living with the aftermath of it. @alainasvoicefoundation #alainasvoice."

Two years ago, Mowry-Housley confirmed that her niece was a victim of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting. “I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano," she wrote on Instagram at the time.

“Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game,” she added. “I love you. I love you. I love you.”

On Nov. 7, 2018, 12 people, including a Sheriff’s deputy, lost their lives when a 28-year-old former Marine, Ian David Long, opened fire on the crowd, who were enjoying a college country night at the Thousand Oaks venue.

Mowry-Housley most recently paid tribute to her niece on what would have been Alaina's 20th birthday in July, sharing a photo of her 7-year-old son Aden, whom she shares with husband Adam Housley, posing with Alaina.