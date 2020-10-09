The series — which premiered in 1994 — followed a pair of twins as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth

Tamera Mowry-Housley on Sister, Sister's Legacy: 'We Definitely Hit Gold With That'

Twenty-six years after Sister, Sister first premiered, Tamera Mowry-Housley is reflecting on the show's everlasting legacy.

"I feel it's kind of surreal because in my mind I still remember it, like day one," Mowry-Housley, 42, who is teaming up with Zumba ahead of World Mental Health Day, tells PEOPLE. "I still remember the buzz and the excitement that Sister, Sister brought."

"[I can still remember] my first day of that table reading and me saying, 'That girl has my face,'" she says. "I remember being on TGIF."

Now, two decades since the show first premiered in 1994, Mowry-Housley says it is amazing to see Sister, Sister — which recently hit Netflix — inspire and entertain a whole new generation of viewers.

"To see the younger generation loving it just as much as our generation did, it's really cool to relive that moment," she says. "I think in a way [we're] experiencing why something becomes a classic."

The show, which starred Mowry-Housley opposite her identical twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, followed a pair of sisters as they reunited 14 years after being separated at birth.

It was a hit through its six-season run, but Mowry-Housley never believed in her wildest dreams that the series would ever become the fan-favorite that it was.

"When I was doing Sister, Sister, I never thought of it that way," she says. "But now, watching it and seeing my kids watch it — and they love it — you're like, 'Wow, we really did hit gold there.'"

"It still appeals to the generation now and they are loving it," the actress adds. "It's crazy."

And to this day, Mowry-Housley says that she still gets to interact with fans of the show, including some of those who happen to be the children of her close friends.

"I can't tell you how many times [my friends] tell me, 'Can you please talk to my daughter? She's obsessed. She's so stoked that I'm a friend of yours,' or 'Can you please do a video for my son or my niece or my nephew?'"

"They are obsessed," she says of the new generation of viewers. "They love the character Tamera Campbell."

"It makes me feel good," she adds. "It makes me feel like we definitely hit gold with that. The importance of values and good, clean family comedy never goes out. It's never out of style."

RELATED VIDEO: Tia Mowry-Hardrict Says 'Sister, Sister' Reboot is 'Kind of Dead' But 'Never Say Never'

But despite that popularity of the show and it's cult following, fans looking for a reboot of the hit sitcom shouldn't get their hopes up anytime soon.

"We haven't been able to do the Sister, Sister reboot," Mowry-Housley tells PEOPLE.

Back in 2019, Mowry-Hardrict told PEOPLE that she gets asked about a potential follow up series quite often.