Tamera Mowry-Housley‘s niece Alaina Housley has been laid to rest, one week after she died in the shooting at a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California.

“Today we lay you to rest sweet angel,” Mowry-Housley, 40, wrote on Instagram Thursday.

“I’ll miss you forever and your sweet smile. Until we meet again💕” the Real co-host continued.



Alongside her heartfelt caption, Mowry-Housley shared a touching quote that her friend, David, sent to her, which she clings to when she is “having a challenging day.”

The quote reads: “Grief never ends … but it changes. It’s a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith …. It is the price of love.”

Alaina was at the Borderline Bar & Grill with a group of friends when a gunman opened fire last week. The bar was reportedly hosting a college night for country music fans.

At least 12 people were killed in the shooting. Shots were first reported about 11:20 p.m. at the bar in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.



News of her death came after Tamera and her husband Adam Housley searched for information about their niece on social media.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple confirmed that Alaina had died. “Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” they said.

“Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time,” they continued.

In the wake of her death, the Sister Sister star shared some of her fondest memories with Alaina in a loving tribute on social media

Alongside a series of photos of her niece, Tamera wrote on Instagram, “My sweet, sweet Alaina. My heart breaks. I’m still in disbelief. It’s not fair how you were taken and how soon you were taken from us.”

“I was blessed to know you ever since you were 5. You stole my heart. I will miss our inside jokes, us serenading at the piano. Thank you for being patient with me learning how to braid your hair, and I will never forget our duet singing the national anthem at Napa’s soccer game,” she wrote. “I love you. I love you. I love you. You are gonna make one gorgeous angel. My heart and prayers are with every victim of this tragedy.”