Alaina Housley, 18-Year-Old Niece of Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley, Dies in California Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley and husband Adam Housley’s niece Alaina died in the shooting at a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California. She was 18.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the Real host and former Fox News correspondent tell PEOPLE in a statement. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Alaina was at the bar with a group of friends when a gunman opened fire late Wednesday night. The bar was reportedly hosting a college night for country music fans.

News of her death comes after Tamera and Adam searched for information about their niece on social media.

Tamera responded to a tweet early Thursday morning after a girl posted photos of her missing suitemate on social media.

“Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the former Sister Sister star wrote.

The suitemate responded, telling the actress that she was already in contact with Adam. In a separate tweet, the woman asked for prayers for her residence hall. “A handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they’re not all accounted for.”

The suitemate also revealed that their niece was the only one still missing.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Adam tried to look for his niece at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday but was turned away because the hospital was on lockdown.

At least 12 people were killed in the shooting. Shots were first reported about 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

A Ventura sheriff’s sergeant, identified as Ron Helus, was one of the first on the scene about three minutes later and was shot as he entered the bar and died at the hospital, Dean said.

Eleven other slain victims were found inside.

Dean said the shooter also died in the assault, though it was not immediately clear how or if he was being counted among the total dead.

About 10 others were shot, the Associated Press reports. Dean said the surviving victims inside the bar had “different levels of injury” and were transported to area hospitals.

Dean said they believe the gunman acted alone. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

“It’s a horrific scene in there,” he said, according to CNN. “There is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn’t want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation.”