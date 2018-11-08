Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley Search for Niece Apparently Missing in California Bar Shooting

Tamera Mowry-Housley is looking for information about her niece following the shooting at a college bar in Thousand Oaks, California, late Wednesday night.

Mowry-Housely responded to a tweet early Thursday morning after a girl posted photos of her missing suitemate on social media.

“Ashely this is her aunt Tamera Mowry Housley. Can you please DM me your information?” the former Sister Sister star wrote.

The suitemate responded, telling the actress that she was already in contact with Mowry-Housley’s husband, former Fox News correspondent Adam Housley. In a separate tweet, the woman asked for prayers for her residence hall. “A handful of girls went to line dance tonight and they’re not all accounted for.”

After Mowry-Housely asked about the rest of the girls, the suitemate revealed that their niece, Alaina Housley, was the only one still missing.

Housley also asked his followers for prayers as they search for Alaina.

“Please pray if you believe….pray,” he tweeted, describing his niece as “a beautiful soul.”

According to the Los Angeles Times, Housley tried to look for his niece at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday but was turned away because the hospital was on lockdown.

At least 12 people were killed after a gunman opened fire late Wednesday in a Southern California bar that was reportedly hosting a college night for country music fans.

Shots were first reported about 11:20 p.m. at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks, west of Los Angeles, Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean told reporters.

A Ventura sheriff’s sergeant, identified as Ron Helus, was one of the first on the scene about three minutes later and was shot as he entered the bar and died at the hospital, Dean said.

Eleven other slain victims were found inside.

Dean said the unnamed shooter also died in the assault, though it was not immediately clear how or if he was being counted among the total dead.

Approximately 10 others were shot, the Associated Press reports. Dean said the surviving victims inside the bar had “different levels of injury” and were transported to area hospitals.

Dean said they believe the gunman acted alone. Other details about the shooting were not immediately available.

“It’s a horrific scene in there,” he said, according to CNN. “There is blood everywhere and the suspect is part of that, and I didn’t want to get that close and disturb the scene and possibly disturb the investigation.”