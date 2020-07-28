Tamar Braxton's New WE tv Docuseries Postponed After Star's Hospitalization 

Tamar Braxton's upcoming reality show has been postponed.

The star's WE tv docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, was originally set to premiere on Thursday. In light of Braxton's hospitalization earlier this month, the premiere has been pushed back to Sep. 10, a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," the statement reads. "Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career."

"We know, when the time is right, Tamar's fans will relate to seeing this honest portrait of her life, but — at this moment — we are joining with her fans and sending strength and healing in the hope that she is getting the support and help she needs at this difficult time," the statement continues.

Braxton's rep did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Image zoom Tamar Braxton Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

The Blast and TMZ previously reported that the reality star and singer, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. According to The Blast, she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso.

A spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. that night at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned that night. Instead, the channel posted a video statement announcing that the show had been postponed as Braxton was "under the weather and not feeling well."

Braxton's rep told PEOPLE on July 21 that she had been "transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment."

"Out of respect for Tamar's privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time," the rep continued. "The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people."

Braxton's hospitalization unfolded hours after WE tv debuted the trailer for Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album. She shares 7-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vince Herbert.

Adefeso broke his silence on Braxton's condition in a statement last week.

"On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers," he told The Blast. "Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people."

Image zoom Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," he said. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment."

"Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans," he continued. "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing."