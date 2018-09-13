Tamar Braxton Says She Was Molested as a Child: I've Been 'Too Afraid to Talk About It'

Tamar Braxton is opening up about her difficult past.

Braxton, 41, revealed she was molested as a child during an appearance on The Wendy Williams Show on Thursday, saying she’s been too afraid to talk about it publicly until now.

“I’ve been battling myself about whether or not I want to say what happened or not … I’m Tamar and I’m real, right?” she told host Wendy Williams. “A lot of things happened in my childhood that I was too afraid to talk about. Too ashamed to talk about. But the truth of the matter is I have been molested by both sides of my family.”

The Tamar & Vince reality star did not name the family members who allegedly molested her during the interview.

After filming the segment, the singer further explained her decision to share the difficult details of her past in an emotional Instagram post.

“I decided to Tell Wendy and the world MY secret, MYSELF that I have been a victim of abuse not once, twice, ten, but multiple times by multiple ‘family members’ I’ve never told ANYONE other than Two people in my life and they both have held this close to them,” she wrote.

She continued: “I never EVER again want anyone to feel so little and so small or even ashamed about something they had no control over. I wanted to create a space where you can tell your OWN story with out anyone commenting or making you feel ashamed EVER again!! Go to and tell your story and empower yourself starting today! I wanted you to know that no matter how many scars you have… you are the PRETTIEST.”

RELATED VIDEO: Toni Braxton on Falling in Love with Birdman While Battling Lupus – and Their Gatsby-Themed Wedding Plans

Braxton, who filed for divorce from ex Vince Herbert in 2017, also opened up about her new boyfriend during the candid interview with Williams.

“I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” Williams said before Braxton excitedly interrupted: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!”

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Insists Vince Herbert Divorce Isn’t for ‘Ratings’: It Was the ‘Only Option I Had Left’

Braxton, who shares 5-year-old son Logan Vincent with Herbert, also spoke highly of his physique after a photo of her Harvard Business School-educated boyfriend was shown on the studio screen.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” the singer said. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”