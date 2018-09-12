Nearly a year after ending her nine-year marriage and filing for divorce from ex Vince Herbert, Tamar Braxton has found love again.

The Tamar & Vince reality star, 41, has been playing coy about her new relationship on social media as of late, but she’s finally revealing details about her boyfriend. In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek at Braxton’s Thursday interview during the season 10 premiere week on The Wendy Williams Show, she gushes about him publicly for the first time.

“I’ll describe him: he’s African, he’s in wealth finance, he’s got dreads and he’s got a really nice body,” host Wendy Williams says before Braxton excitedly interrupts: “He’s fine! Hallelujah!”

Braxton, who shares 5-year-old son Logan Vincent with ex Herbert, also speaks highly of his physique after a photo of her Harvard Business School-educated boyfriend is shown on the studio screen.

“I met him at a friend’s birthday party, thank you God, he’s so fine! I can’t take it sometimes. It’s like a whole snack — a Lunchable!” the singer says. “He lives in L.A., he’s originally from Nigeria, but he lived here for a while.”

Tamar Braxton Wendy Williams Show

Though she shares that they’ve been dating for “about three months,” Braxton reveals, “It feels like forever” and she’s “very much” in love.

When Williams asks if Braxton has been thinking about marriage, she says coyly, “Depends on if I’m asked or not.”

But the former Real co-host does not hesitate to respond when asked about more children in her future. “Absolutely! I would love to have some wonderful, beautiful African children for the Lord. Yes!” Braxton says.

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert David Livingston/Getty

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Braxton filed court documents showing “proof of service” that her ex Herbert has received the divorce papers, according to The Blast. The mother of one first filed for divorce in October 2017.

While Braxton has seemingly moved on from Herbert, she previously said the estranged duo’s priority is their son.

“We still work together now. We do work together well, so that’s one thing that I feel like we can definitely sustain and we’ve always been able to sustain, as well as our connection and our responsibility to being parents to Logan,” she said in February during an appearance on The View.

The Wendy Williams Show, featuring its new theme song by Fergie, airs weekdays (check local listings).