Tamar Braxton Transferred to Facility for 'Further Evaluation' After Hospitalization: Report

The reality star and singer was hospitalized after being found unresponsive last week, according to multiple reports

Tamar Braxton has been transferred to another facility after her reported hospitalization last week.

A spokesperson for the reality star and singer told The Blast, "Tamar has been transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment. Out of respect for Tamar's privacy and that of her family, no additional information is available at this time."

The spokesperson added, "The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people."

Sources also told The Blast and E! News that Braxton is now alert and responsive.

Reps for the star, 43, have not responded to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

The Blast and TMZ previously reported that Braxton was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. According to The Blast, she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso. (Adefeso has not responded to PEOPLE's request for comment.)

Tamar Braxton

A spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE that officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. that night at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned that night. Instead, the channel posted a video statement announcing that the show had been postponed as Braxton was "under the weather and not feeling well."

Braxton's reported hospitalization unfolded hours after WE tv debuted the new trailer for her series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for WE tv said: "Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."

Braxton's friend NeNe Leakes said over the weekend that she had spoken to both Braxton and Adefeso on Friday.

"I want to say this......check on your strong friends! Try not to judge so much! Know that there are people being treated wrong for real and it's really painful," Leakes, 52, wrote on Instagram. "I know Tamar is gonna get thru this but please pray for her strength."