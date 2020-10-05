Tamar Braxton Says She's Ready to 'Pour Some Pain' into Her Music

Tamar Braxton is turning to music after a difficult chapter.

The singer and reality star has slowly resumed posting on social media, almost three months after reports emerged that she had been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel room. She later confirmed that she attempted suicide while struggling with her mental health and suffering "pain" for the past decade in the entertainment industry.

On Friday, she posted a smiling selfie, vowing to channel her experiences into upcoming music.

"I'm ready to pour some pain into my music..." she captioned the post.

The star's latest album, Bluebird of Happiness, came out in 2017, and she dropped a single last March, "Crazy Kind of Love."

Currently, she's starring in Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, a six-episode WE tv series that explores her journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album. (She shares 7-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vince Herbert.)

The docuseries was originally scheduled to premiere on July 30 but was postponed after Braxton's hospitalization. The rescheduled Sep. 10 premiere coincided with another troubling development in the star's life: Her now-ex boyfriend David Adefeso, whom she previously credited with saving her life after her suicide attempt, recently filed for a restraining order against her.

Image zoom David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

In a lengthy video posted on his YouTube channel, the businessman detailed an alleged physical altercation between the two that prompted him to contact police.

Braxton, through her rep, did not comment, and has thus far not addressed the news on social media.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.