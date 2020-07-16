The upcoming docuseries will also chronicle her relationship with boyfriend David Adefeso

Tamar Braxton Is Back! Star Vows to 'Give Myself a Shot' in Get Ya Life Supertease

Tamar Braxton is giving fans a raw, candid look into her world in her new docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!

PEOPLE can exclusively reveal the supertease for the upcoming We TV show, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love, and her career as she records a new album.

"I lost my family, I lost my dreams," Braxton, 43, says in one scene. "It's time to give myself a shot."

The "Love and War" singer later sits down with producer Mona Scott-Young, who tells her, "This is a moment for you to get back in the driver seat of your life."

"My goal is to win," Braxton says. "And I'm not going to stop."

Later in the trailer, Braxton introducing cameras to her boyfriend David Adefeso. Since making their relationship public in April 2019, Braxton has gushed over her new man, telling PEOPLE last year that marriage is "not off the table" with Adefeso, 49.

And it appears nothing is off-limits, as cameras captures some awkward and, at times, tense moments with the singer.

"I'm responsible for only one person, and that's Logan and myself," Braxton says of her 7-year-old son, whom she shares with ex-husband Vince Herbert.

"Do I have to be the angry Black woman in every series?!" she says in another scene. "I'm not playing Russian Roulette with my life anymore."

At one point, Braxton seems to want to quit the series, as the crew explains that her lawyer called and wants them to "leave the premises."

"I'm not fighting my sisters, I'm not fighting nobody but the devil," Braxton adds as the trailer ends.

Braxton's new series comes as she's made amends following past drama. (Friction with her sisters — Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina — has been heavily documented on their We TV series Braxton Family Values.)

There have also been bright spots, including her Celebrity Big Brother victory in February 2019 and her relationship with Adefeso, her first since her split from Herbert, whom she filed for divorce from in October 2017.

Braxton also appears on the VH1 series To Catch A Beautician.