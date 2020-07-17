Tamar Braxton Hospitalized After Being Found Unresponsive: Reports

A message on the star's YouTube channel said she was feeling "under the weather"

Tamar Braxton was hospitalized on Thursday night, according to multiple reports.

The Blast and TMZ report that the singer and reality TV star, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. According to The Blast, she was found by her boyfriend David Adefeso.

The Blast reports that Braxton is in stable condition but still unconscious, and is currently under 24-hour watch at the hospital.

A spokesperson for the LAPD tells PEOPLE officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on Thursday at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson says that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Reps for Braxton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. A spokesperson for the star told The Blast, "Tamar has had a very tough and emotional day — more information will be coming in the next few days. Please pray for her."

Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned on Thursday night. Instead, the channel posted a 10-minute video with a statement to fans.

"Hello y'all, unfortunately your girl Tamar is under the weather today and not feeling well so we need to postpone today's show (don't worry it's not COVID)," the message began. "We're sad because we had a great show lined up for you today, but next week's show is going to be even bigger and better."

"So sorry for the inconvenience, we know many of you look forward to the show every week," the statement continued. "We'll make it up to you next week."

On Thursday, WE tv debuted the new trailer for Braxton's series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! The supertease offered fans a look at the upcoming series, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album.

"I lost my family, I lost my dreams," Braxton, who is mom to 7-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vince Herbert, says in one scene. "It's time to give myself a shot."

Later in the trailer, Braxton introduces cameras to Adefeso. The couple made their relationship public in April 2019. At the time, Braxton gushed over her new man, telling PEOPLE that marriage is "not off the table" with him.