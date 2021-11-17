"This broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only," Tamar Braxton said

Tamar Braxton Says Her Home Was Burglarized by a Man She Knows: 'You Did Not Break Me'

Tamar Braxton says her home was burglarized by a man she knows.

On Wednesday, the 44-year-old singer shared in an Instagram post that the intruder "went through my drawers, broke my mirrors [and] turned my bed upside down" the night prior and said the only thing taken from her residence during the alleged break-in was a safe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This broken, bum ass man (one that I know) broke into my home and stole my safe only," Braxton wrote in a message.

Authorities reportedly responded to a radio call of a burglary at a residence in Sherman Oaks, California, on Tuesday at 7:45 p.m., according to E! News, which reported that the suspects were already gone when authorities arrived, and the homeowner said U.S. currency was missing.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A rep for Braxton did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Speaking directly to the alleged burglar in her Instagram post, the former The Real co-host said, "I want you to know first hand that I'm not angry. You did not break me. You did not violate me."

Tamar Braxton Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

"What your broken ass don't realize that God gave me that home and every single thing in it during a pandemic, & also during the time when I was all of those things. God personally put the pieces of my life back together again," she continued.

"So pumpkin, you did not steal from me. Those things you took, he will give back to me a million times fold!!! You took from God!!!" Braxton said. "I know that is not a payback you are not [sic] prepared for..but get ready. This time you really did it!!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the end of her message, Braxton told the alleged thief, "I'm not sure you realize that I am truly a kings [sic] kid and I'm VERY special to him. So I'm sure this one he's going to take very personally."

Over the last few months, Braxton has been open about some of her most difficult moments in life, from confronting her childhood trauma to living life under the microscope of reality television.

In June, the Celebrity Big Brother alum told PEOPLE that she began to feel boxed in by her negative onscreen persona, which came to a head while filming Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!

At the time, Braxton said the WE tv docuseries sensationalized her life as a single mother and relationship with her former boyfriend David Adefeso.