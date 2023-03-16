Tamar Braxton Is Engaged to Her 'Queens Court' Finalist: 'Every Single Thing That I Ever Prayed for'

Queen Tamar Braxton has found her king!

The Braxton Family Values star got engaged to her Queens Court finalist, Jeremy "JR" Robinson, in the Peacock dating show's final episode. An update at the end of the episode confirmed that, six months later, the couple remain together and have been planning their wedding.

"I knew I was different than my siblings," the singer, 45, told Robinson. "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child."

Braxton went into Queens Court hoping to find love — but learned she actually needed something else.

"I thought that I just needed love. I didn't," the Celebrity Big Brother season 2 winner explained. "I needed a friend. And you've been that for me."

Robinson wanted to continue being there for Braxton.

"I'm not only willing, I'm ready," he said. "So much so that I don't want to be your friend. I don't want to be your friend. I want to be your husband."

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

Robinson then dropped to one knee.

"Tamar, I'm here forever because I don't see my life without you," the attorney said. "I love you, Tamar. Tamar, will you marry me?"

Braxton asked Robinson if he was sure. "Absolutely sure," he replied.

Through tears, Braxton nodded "yes."

"Now you got to tell my son and my baby daddies," said Braxton, who is mom to son Logan, 9, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert.

Robinson, who has five kids with four different with women, entered Queens Court in the first episode and he and Braxton bonded over losing loved ones. Braxton's older sister Traci died in 2022 after battling cancer, and Robinson's mother died from cancer. Robinson said he saw a hummingbird at his mother's funeral, and according to Braxton, her sister said she would become a hummingbird when she died.

Braxton looked for love on Queens Court alongside singer Nivea and Basketball Wives alum Evelyn Lozata. The show follows the three leads as they date a group of 21 men in hopes of finding their kings.

Courtesy of Ziv Sade/Peacock

Despite having two men at the end, Nivea, 40, chose to conclude the show solo and continues to focus on herself and her family. Lozada however, got engaged to her finalist, Lavon Lewis, after filming ended.

"One of my favorite things is how well we get along and we talk about everything without judgment," Lozada, 47, tells PEOPLE. "We work well together."

Queens Court is streaming now in full on Peacock.