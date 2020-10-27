"Not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship," she says in a clip from her sit-down with Tamron Hall

Tamar Braxton Denies Ex David Adefeso's Claim That She Attacked Him: 'He Was My Best Friend'

Tamar Braxton is publicly addressing her ex David Adefeso's claim that she attacked him while he was driving this summer.

In PEOPLE's exclusive clip from Braxton's sit-down with Tamron Hall, set to air on Wednesday, the singer and reality star denies ever being violent with Adefeso.

"I am a survivor a domestic violence relationship," she says. "And not at any point [were] David and I in an abusive relationship."

News broke in September that Adefeso had filed for a restraining order against Braxton, 43. At the time, he spoke out in a lengthy video posted on his YouTube channel, detailing an alleged physical altercation between the pair that prompted him to contact police.

Speaking to Hall, Braxton says that both audio and video recordings of the incident exist. "I voice-recorded it, he video-taped it," she says. "He has a camera in his car."

"Does that video or the voice recording show any physical abuse?" Hall asks.

"No, it doesn't," Braxton replies. "He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it."

Growing emotional, she continues, "No, let me tell you something, I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son's best friend as well, they were best friends. And it's just so hard because through everything else, I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself, is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably, I don't know."

A rep for Adefeso disputed Braxton's account and again accused her of "punching him so hard" while he was driving that he "almost crashed his car." The rep added, "The DA is investigating the incident and Mr. Adefeso is forced to serve her publicly by taking out an ad in the Los Angeles Times Since she has dodged being served the DVTRO."

In a statement provided to PEOPLE in September, Adefeso said that while he hoped for his ex's "mental and emotional stability," he was "the victim in this situation."

"As I document in the filing, I am actually the victim of domestic abuse," he said. "One in seven men experience severe physical violence, yet it remains a silent epidemic. As humiliating as this is, I must speak out for my own truth and others who do not have a platform."

"And although not part of the filing, I must affirm here and now that I have never physically abused Tamar before, during or after our relationship. Period," he concluded. "I want to resolve our legal issues and move on with my life to focus on my business, my family and the future. I hope to put the past two years behind me as soon as possible, and stay out of courtrooms and the press. Despite my wish to be silent, I will discredit falsehoods and defend my integrity and ethics. For that reason, I will not hide the truth of this situation or let others define me with half-truths or complete falsehoods."

In his YouTube video at the time, Adefeso claimed he was driving at "high speed" when Braxton "attacked" him.

"A blow to my neck, my jugular," he said. "For those of you who know about medicine and the jugular, that's what carries blood to your brain. When you're hit there, it discombobulates you. I thought I was going to crash. I was driving fast."

"I called my mom — a 50-year-old guy having to call his mom when he's driving," he continued. "Tamar was in the car. My mom started praying, only to find out that after the blow, I was being secretly recorded, something that is illegal and unfair. And the tapes being sent to my family, the tapes of me in distress, in pain, calling my mom, were being sent to my family and other people."

The incident came after reports emerged in July that Braxton had been found unresponsive by Adefeso in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles. Her hospitalization unfolded hours after WE tv debuted the trailer for Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, a six-part docuseries that explored her journey with motherhood, love, and her career as she records a new album.

Later that month, Braxton broke her silence in a lengthy post on Instagram in which she opened up about her "path to healing" and revealed that she had attempted suicide after suffering "pain" for the past 11 years while working in the entertainment industry as a reality star.

She also publicly thanked Adefeso for saving her life in a since-deleted follow-up post.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.