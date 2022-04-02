Tamar Braxton Celebrates Late Sister Traci's Birthday: 'Our Sisterly Bond Is Unbreakable'

"Someone lied and said 'it gets easier.' It doesn't. You just continue to live without," Tamar, 45, wrote in the caption of her Instagram tribute for her sister.

"On your last birthday, we all were so hopeful and optimistic and said it wasn't going to be your last one. We were right because Today and EVERY birthday we will celebrate you just like we said we would," the "All the Way Home" singer continued. "Our sisterly bond is unbreakable"