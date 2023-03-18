Tamar Braxton Celebrates 'Life Partner' Fiancé Jeremy 'JR' Robinson While Marking 46th Birthday

Tamar Braxton is celebrating her "best friend, life partner and fiancé" on her birthday.

The Braxton Family Values star shared a video of Jeremy "JR" Robinson toasting to her 46th birthday on Instagram Friday.

"Happy birthday to an amazing woman. It's just the beginning of your birthday, but we're gonna have fun in New York and Miami and Atlanta. Here's to 46. Let the fun begin," Robinson says in the clip.

The couple then cheered with their cocktails before Braxton quietly says, "Happy birthday to me."

"It's my birthday, but I have to post the one who puts this cheesy smile on my face," began Braxton's caption. "It took me a while to realize that this wholesome, traditional love is the kind that I wanted and needed."

"We have six children between the two of us, and they mean EVERYTHING to me. Thank God for them," wrote the singer, who is mom to son Logan, 9, with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. (Robinson has five kids with four different women.)

"We are blessed And drama free. Thank God for my best friend, life partner and fiancé @rarebreednola the happiest birthday to me ever my ❤️," she continued.

Braxton concluded her caption: "Don't miss our whole love story on @peacock #queenscourt streaming now🍀#stTamarsday🍀 #changed"

Nathan Bolster/PEACOCK

The four-time Grammy nominee got engaged to her Queens Court finalist in the Peacock dating show's final episode. An update at the end of the episode confirmed that the two have been planning their wedding.

"I knew I was different than my siblings," Braxton told Robinson in the episode. "I prayed for somebody to understand me and not look at me and my flaws and just accept me for who I am. And then I met you. And then I saw every single that I ever prayed for as a child."

"I thought that I just needed love. I didn't," she explained. "I needed a friend. And you've been that for me."

"I'm not only willing, I'm ready," Braxton said. "So much so that I don't want to be your friend. I don't want to be your friend. I want to be your husband."

Queens Court is streaming now in full on Peacock.