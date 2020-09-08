Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Files Restraining Order After Her Suicide Attempt: Report

The reality star thanked her boyfriend last month for "saving her life" following her suicide attempt in July

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso has reportedly filed a restraining order against the reality star.

Adefeso has asked a judge for a restraining order against Braxton, citing domestic violence, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. PEOPLE is out to the LAPD, Adefeso and Braxton's rep for comment.

On July 16, Braxton, 43, was found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in downtown Los Angeles by Adefeso. She broke her silence after the incident on July 30, explaining on Instagram that she attempted suicide after suffering "pain" for the past 11 years while working in the entertainment industry.

Image zoom David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

"Who I was, begun to mean little to nothing, because it would only be how I was portrayed on television that would matter. It was witnessing the slow death of the woman I became, that discouraged my will to fight,” Braxton said in a lengthy and raw statement. "The pain that I have experienced over the past 11 years has slowly ate away at my spirit and my mental."

The Celebrity Big Brother winner said she is now learning to "grow through" her pain "instead of looking for an escape" and will be seeking treatment to be the best mother to her son.

"I'm on an irreversible path to healing, I am taking my time. It is of the upmost importance that I find my happy and my health, through professional treatment, for sake of my whole heart, Logan, who I forgot in my moment of distress and desperation," Braxton wrote, adding that she will also fight for "ethical business practices in reality TV."

Just last month, Braxton publicly thanked Adefeso on Instagram for saving her life after her suicide attempt.

“I’m so grateful. I was in our home lifeless😔💔 & I’m sure finding me the way that you did couldn’t have been easy,” she wrote in the since-deleted post. “Through this entire time, you have held my hand, heard my cries, held me when I have been weak. You have had my ENTIRE back‼️”

In a comment, Adefeso reiterated his love for Braxton and her son 7-year-old son Logan, whom she shares with ex-husband Vincent Herbert. “I love you. You love me. We love Logan. Together forever,” he wrote, adding multiple heart emojis as well as a diamond ring.

Image zoom Tamar Braxton Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

In light of what happened, the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! was pushed back to Sept. 10, a spokesperson for the network told PEOPLE.

"Tamar Braxton has been an incredibly important member of the WE tv family for more than a decade, and our first concern is for her recovery and well-being," the statement read. "Given the current situation, we are postponing the premiere of Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life! until September 10. This series was conceived by Tamar and is a real portrait of a dynamic woman juggling the demands of being a single mother, a new relationship and her career."

It is not immediately clear if the show will still go on as planned.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.