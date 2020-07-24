David Adefeso said the star is "receiving the best available medical attention" in order to "strengthen her mental health"

Tamar Braxton's Boyfriend Speaks Out After Her Hospitalization: 'I Will Remain by Her Side'

Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso is offering an update on the star one week after she was hospitalized.

On Thursday, Adefeso told The Blast that the singer and reality TV personality, 43, is currently receiving the "best available medical attention" to "strengthen her mental health." Braxton was hospitalized on July 16 after being found unresponsive in her room at the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

According to The Blast, she was found by Adefeso.

"On behalf of Tamar Braxton, I want to thank her fans and the public for the ongoing thoughts and prayers," Adefeso told the outlet in a statement. "Tamar is a beautifully talented woman, a devoted mother, a loving girlfriend, a dear sister and a special friend to countless people."

"This is an extremely difficult time for Tamar and her family as she navigates professional and personal struggles including her battle with depression," he said. "Tamar is currently receiving the best available medical attention to address those struggles and strengthen her mental health, and her family and I will remain by her side throughout her treatment."

"Mental health is a common issue, affecting 1 in 5 Americans," he continued. "Please continue to send prayers and hope as Tamar continues the path to recovery and ultimate happiness. We ask to please respect Tamar's privacy, and her family's privacy, during this important time of healing."

Image zoom David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

A representative for Braxton told PEOPLE on Tuesday that the Braxton Family Values star had been "transferred to another facility for further evaluation and treatment." The rep added, "The outpouring of support that Tamar has received is a testament to the light that she brings to people."

According to a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to a call around 9:45 p.m. on July 16 at the hotel's location in regards to an individual who had a medical emergency. The spokesperson said that the individual was transported to the hospital.

Braxton and Adefeso's show Coupled & Quarantined, which they livestream on YouTube, did not air as planned that night. Instead, the channel posted a video statement announcing that the show had been postponed as Braxton was "under the weather and not feeling well."

Braxton and Adefeso, a businessman who works in finance, made their relationship public in April 2019.

"We just have a regular, amazing relationship," Braxton told PEOPLE last year, adding that her family "loves him."

"He's really kind of hard to not love, because he's a great guy, comes from a great family, has great morals, and he loves my son to pieces," said the star, who shares 7-year-old son Logan with ex-husband Vince Herbert.

"We get along great and he's great," she added.

Image zoom Tamar Braxton Mjt/Admedia/Sipa/Shutterstock

Braxton's hospitalization unfolded hours after WE tv debuted the new trailer for her series, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, which explores the star's journey with motherhood, love and her career as she records a new album.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for WE tv said: "Tamar Braxton has been part of the WE tv family for nearly a decade. We are keeping her and her family in our thoughts and prayers and joining with her fans sending strength and healing at this difficult time."