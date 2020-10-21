The reality star and singer's July suicide attempt will unfold on season 7 of Braxton Family Values

Tamar Braxton Blasts WE tv for Including Her Hospitalization in 'Disgusting' New Trailer

Tamar Braxton has come out swinging at WE tv for including her hospitalization in a new supertease for the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values.

The clip, which dropped Wednesday, offers a glimpse at how the singer and reality star's family reacted to the news that she had been hospitalized after being found unresponsive in her Los Angeles hotel room in July. Tamar, 43, spoke out publicly two weeks later, saying she attempted suicide while struggling with her mental health and suffering "pain" for the past decade in the entertainment industry.

The Braxton family was shooting season 7 of Braxton Family Values when the incident unfolded. In the supertease, Tamar's sister Toni Braxton, 53, can be seen rushing out of the studio after she gets a call.

In a somber confessional, mom Evelyn Braxton, 72, recounts the news: "Toni called and she told me that Tamar was rushed to the hospital because she tried to commit suicide."

Says Toni, "2020 has been a year like never before for me and my family. It just seemed like a dream. A bad dream."

Towanda, 47, and Trina, 45, are equally stunned. "There was no way to prepare for this," Trina says.

On Instagram Wednesday, Tamar blasted the network for the footage and urged fans to tune in to her sit-down with Tamron Hall next week.

"After waking up to that disgusting trailer...F--- @wetv and whomever else participating for using my pain for their pleasure and ratings," she wrote. "Don't miss my exclusive TELL ALL on my girl @tamronhallshow next week 🔥...at some point this abuse HAS to STOP‼️✨"

She added, "and P.s. IM NOT FILMING FOR THIS SEASON! THEY ARE DOING THIS WHILE IM NOT ON THE SHOW!!!!"

A spokesperson for WE tv had no comment when reached by PEOPLE.

WE tv previously said in August that it would be cutting ties with Tamar after the star said she felt her career demands as a reality star were both "excessive and unfair."

"Tamar Braxton has been an important part of our network family for more than a decade," a WE tv spokesperson told PEOPLE at the time. "As she focuses on her health and recovery at what is clearly a difficult and personal time, we will work with her representatives to honor her request to end all future work for the network. We wish her nothing but the best."

Nevertheless, her six-episode docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!, aired as intended from Sep. 10 to Oct. 15, as will the upcoming season of Braxton Family Values, which premieres Nov. 5.

Get Ya Life! was originally scheduled to premiere on July 30 but was postponed after Tamar's hospitalization. The rescheduled Sep. 10 premiere coincided with another troubling development in the star's life: Her now-ex boyfriend David Adefeso, whom she previously credited with saving her life after her suicide attempt, filed for a restraining order against her.

Image zoom David Adefeso and Tamar Braxton Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

In a lengthy video posted on his YouTube channel, the businessman detailed an alleged physical altercation between the two that prompted him to contact police.

Tamar, through her rep, did not comment, and has thus far not addressed the news.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.