Tamar Braxton Apologizes to the Co-Hosts of The Real 3 Years After Being Fired from the Show

Tamar Braxton is reflecting on the people she’s had friction with in the past.

The Braxton Family Values costar, 42, shared an Instagram video on Tuesday of herself and new boyfriend, David Afeso, having fun at a waterpark to her song, “Free Fallin,” featuring a frank caption indicating a hope for forgiveness and change.

“When all u know and felt is hurt. You hurt. Self inflicted and to others are included,” Braxton wrote. “From my sisters, the ladies of the real, Iyanla, old and new Friends and whomever else I’ve EVER hurt, from being hurt. Please forgive me.”

She added, “I didn’t know love to show you love. Now I do thanks to my @david.adefeso.”

Over the years, Braxton has had public feuds with many different people in her life. For starters, the friction with her sisters — Toni, Traci, Towanda, and Trina — has been heavily documented on their We TV series.

Late last year, the reality star also got into it with inspirational speaker and author, Lyanla Vanzant, who tried to help end the Braxton sisters’ feud on Braxton Family Values.

RELATED: Toni Braxton Says Sisters Are ‘Still Healing’ & Working on Communication After Braxton Family Values Finale

Braxton’s mention of The Real, which she was an original host of, comes as the biggest surprise, as she stopped speaking to her former co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley and Adrienne Houghton following her surprise firing in 2016.

After exiting the Fox talk show, Braxton posted on Instagram at the time that she felt “backstabbed” and then unfollowed Love, which caused fans to believe drama with the co-hosts might have been the reason for Braxton’s departure.

In October 2018, The Real co-hosts addressed Braxton’s exit, where Love, 47, revealed that she learned that the reality star’s ex-husband and manager at the time, Vincent Herbert — with whom she shares son Logan, 6 — was claiming on camera that her co-hosts were behind her firing.

“I called my attorney and I said, ‘You gotta call We TV and let them know if they’re naming us, we’re gonna have to have legal action,” Love, 47, told The Breakfast Club in 2018. “We had nothing to do with it. That’s defamation of character.”

We TV edited Herbert’s claims out of an episode of Braxton Family Values, but the relationship between Braxton and the other The Real co–hosts was seemingly never repaired.

Image zoom David Afeso and Tamar Braxton Getty Images

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Reveals That Her Family Approves of Her New Boyfriend: ‘They Love Him!’

However, the past year has been a turnaround for Braxton, including her Celebrity Big Brother victory in February and the introduction of her new boyfriend David Afeso, who is her first relationship since Herbert, whom she filed for divorce from in October 2017.

Since making their relationship public in April, Braxton has gushed over her new man, telling PEOPLE in April that marriage is “not off the table” with Afeso, 49.

“He’s a great guy, he has great morals, and he loves my son very much,” she added about Afeso.