From The Addams Family to Iconic Divas: Here's What Talk Show Hosts Dressed Up as This Halloween

Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and Michael Gelman on Live with Kelly & Ryan
They’re creepy and they’re kooky, the Addams Family! Kelly Ripa dresses up as Wednesday and Morticia Addams, while her husband Mark Consuelos takes on Gomez and her co-host Ryan Seacrest dresses as Pugsley in honor of their Best Halloween Show Ever.
Carrie Ann Inaba on The Talk
The ladies of The Talk will hit the stage on Halloween to compete in the show’s fifth annual “Rocktober Lip Sync War.” Carrie Ann Inaba looks nearly identical to Jennifer Lopez in her costume!
Marie Osmond on The Talk
Osmond is nailing it as Gwen Stefani! She’ll hit the stage to perform the singer’s song, “Sweet Escape.”
Eve on The Talk
Eve is last year’s “Rocktober Lipsync” champ, and this year she is channeling RuPaul to perform the drag queen’s 1992 song “Supermodel.”
Sharon Osbourne on The Talk
Making her fifth “Rocktober” appearance, Osbourne channels legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks.
KeKe Palmer on Good Morning America
Palmer and her co-hosts on Strahan, Sara and Keke dress up for a choreographed, spooky music video ahead of Good Morning America‘s Halloween celebrations.
Sara Haines & Michael Strahan on Good Morning America
Haines and Strahan dress as a zombie witch and Frankenstein for the video, lip-syncing songs like “Seven Nation Army,” “Disturbia” and “Bad Guy.”