Tales of the Walking Dead Crew Member Hospitalized After On-Set Riverboat Accident

An accident on the set of Tales of the Walking Dead reportedly ended with one crew member in the hospital, PEOPLE has confirmed.

A crew member fell into the water from a high platform while filming on location at Stone Mountain Park near Atlanta, GA on Monday. Deadline was the first to report the accident. According to the outlet, the accident involved a riverboat and a plank connecting the boat to a pier.

The individual reportedly fell into the water from a high platform, hitting a lower level railing on the way down. The crew member, who could not swim, was rescued from the water, Stone Mountain police tell PEOPLE. An ambulance was called to set and the individual was taken to a local hospital.

PEOPLE has reached out to Stone Mountain police. A rep for AMC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tales of the Walking Dead halted production on Tuesday following the incident and resumed filming on Wednesday, Deadline reports.

The riverboat set used for Tales of the Walking Dead is also featured in Netflix's show, Ozark. It's the same dock that's often used as part of the casino boat set.

This isn't the only Walking Dead injury to happen in 2022. The AMC show's lead, Norman Reedus, suffered a concussion while filming the show's final season. At the time, Reedus' rep confirmed the concussion — which halted filming for a few days — to PEOPLE.

"Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," the rep said.

While Reedus, 53, didn't share details about the accident, he thanked fans for their support as he marked his return to set. "Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two," Reedus, who plays Daryl Dixon on the AMC series, wrote in his caption.

"I was in an accident. But getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me," he said.