Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During 'Laguna Beach'

Laguna Beach is the gift that keeps on giving for longtime fans as they were treated to a juicy hookup reveal nearly two decades later.

The MTV reality show's girl-next-door Lauren Conrad joined former on-air rival Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Dear Media's Back to the Beach with Stephen and Kristin podcast earlier this week to set the record straight on some misconceptions about the series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

Though Conrad and Cavallari were painted as competitors for Colletti's heart on the show, the women revealed on Tuesday's podcast that castmate Talon Torriero was actually the one they were both "hooking up" while filming the show's first season.

Emma McIntyre/Getty; Mindy Small/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"The producers were all swaying us in different directions. I feel like Talan just took it upon himself to be that guy," Cavallari, 35, said of Torriero's "player" status. "And that's what I love so much about it."

"He did," said Conrad, 36. "But I'll say this — this is terrible. They were always like, 'Everybody wants Stephen,' but, like ... I was hooking up with Talan."

Cavallari chimed in, "We all were."

When Torriero, 36, heard he'd been name-checked on the podcast, he headed to TikTok to jump on a popular meme, posting a pic of his friends and lip-syncing the instantly iconic lyrics to "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Talan Torriero/instagram

And Torriero wasn't the only guy Conrad revealed she was juggling during her Laguna Beach days.

"I [had] several boyfriends during this time," she told Cavallari and Colletti, 36. "Which I'm like, I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this. They were like, 'Oh man. I'm often kind of off in a corner, just like, creepily watching you guys, which is kind of embarrassing.'"

She continued, "I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I'm like, 'It's really sweet.' You guys were in love and you had a relationship."

MTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Nearly two decades after the show's debut, Torriero is now a family man who shares two kids with wife Danielle Torriero. Conrad has two sons with William Tell, Cavallari is a mother of three with ex Jay Cutler, and Colletti is in an Instagram-official relationship with Alex Weaver.