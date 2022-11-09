Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During 'Laguna Beach'

"It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me," the former MTV star lip-synched, hopping on a popular TikTok trend and cheekily claiming his centrality in an unaired Laguna love triangle

By
Published on November 9, 2022 02:29 PM
Talan Torriero Quotes Taylor Swift After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During Laguna Beach Days
Photo: Talan Torriero/instagram, Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for CTAOP

Laguna Beach is the gift that keeps on giving for longtime fans as they were treated to a juicy hookup reveal nearly two decades later.

The MTV reality show's girl-next-door Lauren Conrad joined former on-air rival Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Dear Media's Back to the Beach with Stephen and Kristin podcast earlier this week to set the record straight on some misconceptions about the series, which ran from 2004 to 2006.

Though Conrad and Cavallari were painted as competitors for Colletti's heart on the show, the women revealed on Tuesday's podcast that castmate Talon Torriero was actually the one they were both "hooking up" while filming the show's first season.

Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
Emma McIntyre/Getty; Mindy Small/Getty; Gregg DeGuire/Getty

"The producers were all swaying us in different directions. I feel like Talan just took it upon himself to be that guy," Cavallari, 35, said of Torriero's "player" status. "And that's what I love so much about it."

"He did," said Conrad, 36. "But I'll say this — this is terrible. They were always like, 'Everybody wants Stephen,' but, like ... I was hooking up with Talan."

Cavallari chimed in, "We all were."

When Torriero, 36, heard he'd been name-checked on the podcast, he headed to TikTok to jump on a popular meme, posting a pic of his friends and lip-syncing the instantly iconic lyrics to "Anti-Hero" by Taylor Swift: "It's me, hi, I'm the problem, it's me."

Talan Torriero Quotes <a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> After Lauren Conrad Admits They Were 'Hooking Up' During Laguna Beach Days
Talan Torriero/instagram

And Torriero wasn't the only guy Conrad revealed she was juggling during her Laguna Beach days.

"I [had] several boyfriends during this time," she told Cavallari and Colletti, 36. "Which I'm like, I feel so bad for them if they ever watch this. They were like, 'Oh man. I'm often kind of off in a corner, just like, creepily watching you guys, which is kind of embarrassing.'"

She continued, "I think one of my takeaways from looking back is I'm like, 'It's really sweet.' You guys were in love and you had a relationship."

Cast of Laguna Beach (l-r) Alex, Jason, Lauren, Stephen, Kristin, Talan, Jessica, Taylor. Credit: Courtesy MTV
MTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Nearly two decades after the show's debut, Torriero is now a family man who shares two kids with wife Danielle Torriero. Conrad has two sons with William Tell, Cavallari is a mother of three with ex Jay Cutler, and Colletti is in an Instagram-official relationship with Alex Weaver.

Related Articles
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad Admits She Became Team Kristin After a 'Laguna Beach' Rewatch: 'Who 'Wasn't' Cheering for That?'
Lauren Conrad attends the Baby2Baby 10-Year Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at the Pacific Design Center on November 13, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 23, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mindy Small/Getty Images); Stephen Colletti attends the 60th Anniversary Party For The Monte-Carlo TV Festival at Sunset Tower Hotel on February 05, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)
'Laguna Beach' Producers Didn't Want Lauren Conrad 'to Have Anything' Outside Stephen Colletti Love Triangle
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on Laguna Beach
Lauren Conrad Apologizes to Kristin Cavallari for Calling Her a 'Slut' on' Laguna Beach'
Laguna Beach
Stephen Colletti Says 'Laguna Beach' Kristin Cavallari/Lauren Conrad 'Love Triangle' Made His 'Blood Boil'
CULVER CITY, CA - MARCH 11: TV Personalities Stephen Colletti and Kristin Cavallari attend Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week held at Smashbox Studios on March 11, 2008 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for IMG)
Stephen Colletti Calls Slut-Shaming Kristin Cavallari on 'Laguna Beach' One of His 'Worst Moments' in Life
Stephen Colletti posts photo with his new girlfriend Alex Weaver on Instagram
'Laguna Beach' Alum Stephen Colletti Goes Instagram-Official with Girlfriend Alex Weaver: 'Magical'
penn badgley
Penn Badgley Channels His 'You' Character in First TikTok — and Taylor Swift Approves
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship, 'Laguna Beach' Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' With Sweet Photos of Sons
Lauren Conrad Says 'Goodbye to Summer' in Gorgeous Beach Photos with Sons Liam and Charlie
Exes Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti on Their Friendship and Laguna Beach Podcast: We've 'Learned a Lot'
Kristin Cavallari and Stephen Colletti Don't Think Anyone Under 18 Should Be on Reality TV
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari Says She's Using Her DMs as a 'Dating App' — And She's Had 'Quite a Few' Dates!
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari attend the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards at Music City Center on December 05, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler's Relationship Timeline
Kristin Cavallari/Instagram
Kristin Cavallari Goes on Dinner Date with Son Camden to Celebrate 10th Birthday: 'Keep Shining'
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
Kristin Cavallari Wants Jay Cutler to Be 'Happy' After Divorce: 'I Hope He Gets Remarried'
taylor swift
Everything to Know About Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' Album
Tom Schwartz, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss
Tom Schwartz Had 'Five Heart-to-Hearts' with James Kennedy After Raquel Leviss Hookup Rumors