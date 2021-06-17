Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Tahj Mowry, 34, didn't hesitate to name Naya Rivera — whom he dated in the early 2000s — as his "first celebrity crush" during a recent interview

Tahj Mowry Remembers Ex Naya Rivera Nearly 1 Year After Her Death: 'She Was My First Everything'

Tahj Mowry is remembering Naya Rivera, nearly one year after her death.

The actor, 34, paid tribute to the late Glee star during an interview with Glamour published Wednesday, calling Rivera his "first celebrity crush."

In the chat, Mowry - who co-starred in the sitcom Smart Guy together and dated between 2000 to 2004 - said that the news of her death last year "was really, really rough."

"I have so much respect for her family," he continued. "I still am in communication with them, so I just want to make sure I'm respectful of that and what her family is going through. She was definitely my first everything. I think subconsciously it's why I never really date like that because no one really ever... I know someday someone might, but it's hard to measure up to the type of girl and woman she was."

Back in 2016, Rivera wrote in her memoir, Sorry Not Sorry, that Mowry was her first boyfriend.

Mowry admitted to Glamour that he still has a hard time talking about Rivera and trying to encompass all that she meant to the people who loved her.

"It's a hard thing to talk about, because to think about her mother and her ex-husband and her child and her sister and her brother…the height of what they went through is times a thousand," he said. "I almost feel like I can't even talk about my feelings because they don't even measure up to the pain that they went through and are still going through. But yes, much love to her entire family-her brother, her sister, her child, and her ex-husband as well."

Rivera was confirmed dead five days after disappearing during a trip to a California lake with her 4-year-old son in July 2020. She was 33.

Mowry previously shared an emotional post in honor of Rivera as police were searching for her shortly after she went missing, writing that the situation felt like "a nightmare."

"We grew up together. We became adults together. We experienced so many firsts together. You were my first experience with everything; love, intimacy, heartbreak. We broke each others hearts and then mended them back together...more than once," Mowry wrote alongside a sweet black-and-white photo of the pair.

"I will never not think of you. No woman has ever measured up what you gave me or how you made me feel. I've never liked to admit it but I have never stopped loving you. A part of me always wished for the day where God would bring us back together to be what we dreamt we could have been."

As his loving tribute came to a close, Mowry shared that he wished he "got the chance to tell" Rivera how much she meant to him.